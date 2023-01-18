The mild January carries on for the next few days with temperatures staying in the 40s in the afternoon with nights in the 30s. Cloud will also win out over the sunshine Wednesday but remain dry before the next round of wet weather arrives Thursday. There may be light wintry precipitation at the onset on Thursday as cold temperatures will be in place; however, it will be limited and mainly north. Overall, Thursday should be mostly rain and the best chance for measurable rainfall this week. Looking ahead to the weekend, there will be another area of low pressure arriving from the southwest and depending on its track and timing there may be a chance for some wintry weather to mix in but certainly not a slam dunk now.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday’s weak front will exit offshore for Wednesday making for a dry day, although still somewhat cloudy skies will linger. Also, winds could pick up making for a somewhat breezy day with westerly winds near 15-20 mph. High temperatures climb a little more, staying well above normal, growing into the upper 40s. Clouds will dominate overnight Wednesday as temperatures fall to middle 30s. There could be a stray shower as the next area of low pressure arrives but as on now, the window looks to be the predawn hours of Thursday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A stronger storm system looks to impact the region on Thursday, and it once again looks to be a case where low pressure tracks to our northwest meaning more influence from milder air. So, this means Thursday is likely another rainy day, although at the onset in the morning, there might be a little snow and/or ice for parts of the Poconos. High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach the low 40s. In the wake of Thursday’s storm system, the region turns mainly dry for Friday with just the slightest chance of a snow shower mainly across the higher elevations north and west. Northwesterly winds will turn gusty again adding an extra chill to the air as clouds limit sunshine with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s but wind chills well down into the 30s.
WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be partly sunny and comfortable with temperatures remaining in the lower 40s. Clouds will begin to increase heading into the evening hours and overnight as temperatures fall to the lower 30s. Our next area of low pressure will also begin to approach the area from the southwest. While there is some split model guidance on track timing and precipitation type, fine tuning will be done in the days ahead. Some models take the just southeast of the area while others show more of an inland track. Also, with limited cold air, most of the precipitation looks to be mainly rain mixed with some snow. Stay tuned!
TRACK THE WEATHER: