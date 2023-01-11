High pressure will slip offshore through Wednesday keeping things cloudy but quiet through the midweek. Temperatures stay consistent in the lower 40s, too. Low pressure from the Midwest will slide across the region Thursday bringing our next dose of wet weather, mainly in the form of plain old rain. Temperatures will also become warmer, climbing close to 50 degrees Thursday and Friday before a cold front slides through. And the pattern continues to not look that favorable for snow fans for the foreseeable future. There will be a brief "cool down" as temperatures fall back to near normal in the upper 30s Saturday. However, by next week temperatures look to warm back to the 40s and possibly 50s - so, no big cold and no big winter storms in sight, at least through mid- January.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY
Clouds will take the reigns heading into the afternoon; however, it will remain mostly dry thanks to high pressure influence. Temperatures in the afternoon will remain in the lower 40s amid easterly breezes as high pressure slips offshore. As our next area of low pressure arrives from the west, there may be an early stray shower overnight but should remain dry for the most part.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Low pressure from the nation’s mid-section ill track northeastward right across the region Thursday bringing cloudy skies wet weather in the form of mostly plain old rain. It’s possible a brief period of a light wintry mix will cross the region earlier in the day Thursday, but overall, this next weather maker once again looks to bring primarily rain. Thursday’s highs should reach the upper 40s. As we head into Thursday night, a steadier and rather soaking rain looks to take hold. This inland track is a milder setup that snow fans and skiers certainly do not like. Guidance has been trending a bit quicker with the track of the low pressure system, so for Friday, the storm should be lifting north of us into either upstate New York or New England. Steadier rains from Thursday night should taper back to more in the way of scattered showers for at least the first part of Friday with rather cloudy skies otherwise and high temperatures in the upper 40s.
THE WEEKEND
With the late week storm system looking to move a little quicker now, that should set us up for a drier and more optimistic weekend weather-wise compared to earlier forecasts. We can’t entirely rule out an isolated rain or snow shower on Saturday in the wake of the low pressure system probably sitting somewhere near Atlantic Canada, but overall much of the day looks dry…just somewhat cloudy with a stiff northwesterly breeze adding an extra chill to the air. High temperatures Saturday will be more seasonable in the middle and upper 30s but just briefly. Sunday looks partly to mostly sunny with high pressure building closer, and temperatures should still be seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees and wind chills once more closer to freezing with a brisk northwesterly wind staying in place.
