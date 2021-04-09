It was another gorgeous day weather-wise Thursday as many saw ample sunshine, light breezes and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Hope you have been enjoying the mild temperatures and dry times - great to be outdoors - but beware of the pollen! The next best chance for a couple of pollen cleansing showers looks to be today and again Saturday night into Sunday morning but overall, it doesn't look like a washout.
Temperatures will cool back a little closer to seasonable levels Friday, either side of 60 degrees, as skies turn cloudy, and some showers move through. We’ll then see these numbers climb through the 60s again over the course of the weekend, perhaps even getting into the 70s again on Sunday, before dropping back closer to seasonable levels again in the upper 50s to lower 60s throughout much of next week.
A front moving in Saturday night into Sunday morning looks to bring a round of steadier rain, then a low pressure system will likely meander near the region to start next week keeping some clouds and showers in the forecast.
FRIDAY
Skies turn rather cloudy for Friday as a stationary front out across western Pennsylvania slowly drifts a little further eastward and our wind flow retains that easterly onshore component which brings in some Atlantic moisture.
A ripple of energy moving along the stationary front will also bring us a chance for a couple of showers during the day, and this combined with the clouds and onshore flow should make for a significantly cooler day compared to Thursday. Any rainfall looks light, and most should see less than a tenth of an inch.
Look for the highs to fall back closer to seasonable levels in the lower 60s.
THE WEEKEND
We’ll once again turn mainly dry for Saturday as a brief bubble of high pressure to our north tries to build southward into the region. The day still looks rather cloudy, but a few breaks of sun should help aid in high temperatures getting a little warmer compared to Friday back in the mid 60s.
Low pressure over the Great Lakes will finally start to push a more vigorous cold front towards the region later Saturday night into Sunday. A wave of steadier rain along this front looks to move into the region Saturday night into Sunday morning, then taper back to just a hit or miss shower moving into Sunday afternoon.
Some breaks of sun Sunday afternoon combined with a southwest flow ahead of the approaching cold front should aid in pushing highs all the way back into the low and mid 70s.
It is possible the warmer air will also lead to some instability in the atmosphere, and this may help spark a thundershower later Sunday afternoon or early Sunday evening, as the cold front moves through.
MONDAY
We’ll get behind our cold front from Sunday, and at the same time an upper level low pressure system will move overhead Monday. This will keep skies rather cloudy along with an additional chance for some showers. To top it all off, some relatively cool air underneath the upper level low will aid in dropping highs back into the lower 60s.
TUESDAY
The upper level low from Monday looks to linger into Tuesday keeping a slight chance for a shower in the forecast. Much of the day should be dry however, and it also appears we’ll see a little more sunshine compared to Monday. High temperatures should get a touch warmer as well compared to Monday in the low to mid 60s.