Now that we've turned the calendar to June, comfortable weather is increasingly harder to come by. After all, 'tis the season for more heat and humidity over the next three months. And sure enough, there's plenty of both on the way through next week.
After sneaking in one last fairly comfortable day on Wednesday, we'll trade the comfort for some noticeably stickier weather starting Thursday, as well as the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and to a lesser extent Friday.
By the weekend, rain chances will go down and temperatures will go up, as highs soar into the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with 90-degree heat not far behind for early next week. Memorial Day weekend may not have felt too summery, but it sure will feel like summer starting this weekend! Ready or not, here it comes, with potentially the first heat wave of the summer of 2021 in the cards for early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Thursday will bring the most clouds and our best chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will not be a repeat of this past weekend with a 50-degree soaking rain, rather highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with increased humidity.
While it won't rain all day, some heavier downpours are possible in any thunderstorms as the amount of moisture in the air continues to rise. There is a slight risk for a few strong and gusty thunderstorms as well, with damaging winds the primary concern in any severe storms.
A few showers and storms could linger into Friday as well, but it should be a less active and less wet day overall as highs inch just above 80 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
The first weekend of June will feel a lot more like summer compared to the last weekend of May, with partly sunny skies and increasing heat and humidity. Highs will climb through the mid and even upper 80s as the weekend progresses. A stray pop-up thunderstorm is possible Saturday, although most of the weekend looks dry as we make amends for last weekend's gray and gloom.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
The heat is on, with 90-degree heat likely Monday through Wednesday and perhaps the first heat wave of the summer season. It will be partly to mostly sunny, hot, and humid with highs around 90 degrees each day, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. It's about that time…so get those air conditioners primed!