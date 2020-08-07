Weather Alert

PAZ061-062-072030- /O.EXB.KPHI.FF.A.0006.000000T0000Z-200808T0600Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Lehigh-Northampton- Including the cities of Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton 206 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of east central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Lehigh and Northampton. * Through late tonight. * Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rain are possible through tonight. The ground remains saturated in the region due to the recent heavy rains associated with Tropical Storm Isaias, and this will make it easier than usual for flash flooding to occur in areas that receive heavy rainfall over a short duration. * Areas of flash flooding are expected, especially in urban and flood-prone areas. Small streams and creeks will also be susceptible to flooding, especially those that remain elevated from antecedent rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that there is the potential for flash flooding which can be life-threatening. Heavy rain is expected to occur over a short period of time. Rapidly rising flood waters may quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties. Please monitor the forecast, especially if you live in a location that is prone to flooding. Be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued for your area. && $$