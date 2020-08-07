Thursday was a mostly cloudy and cooler day overall, but after some morning showers and thunderstorms, heavier from the Delaware Valley towards the shore, the day ended up mainly dry. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase through Friday evening as a pesky coastal front remains hung up along the shore through early Saturday morning. But as high pressure builds in over the weekend, the forecast should trend increasingly warm, sunny, and dry. While highs will bounce back well into the 80s for the weekend and remain there next week, there will likely be a day or two that flirts with 90 degrees, specifically Monday and Tuesday. Another slow moving cold front will drop out of the Great Lakes and slide towards the East Coast by the middle of next week, allowing for a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms to return to the forecast, especially later Tuesday and Wednesday.
FRIDAY
As our coastal front lingers along the Interstate 95 corridor and a weak area of low pressure develops along it, expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms to move through from time to time, but it won't rain all or even most of the time. While the threat for severe thunderstorms or widespread flooding remains low, a few locally heavy downpours are possible in any storm and could cause some isolated renewed flooding concerns, but on a much smaller and less intense scale compared to what we saw earlier this week. Right now, heavier downpours seem more likely in areas south of the Lehigh Valley. While it will be rather humid, it won't be all that warm given the expected mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Friday will hold in the upper 70s. Rainfall totals will vary through Friday with around 0.25" to 0.50" on average, but places seeing thunderstorms could exceed 1.00" and attribute to some localized flooding.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure gradually builds in on Saturday and crests overhead by Sunday, leading to a mostly dry weekend. While a shower or thunderstorm could linger Saturday, most of Saturday and all of Sunday look dry with increasingly warm and sunny weather. Expect skies to become partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s, and then mostly sunny on Sunday with mid to upper 80s, making it the better weekend day overall. Expect moderate humidity levels throughout the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
As high pressure slides off the coast, our next cold front approaches by Tuesday and Wednesday and increases the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Monday looks partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry before those rain chances and clouds increase for mid-week. Despite the shower and storm chances creeping up, highs will actually creep up as well to near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday, then mid 80s thereafter.