A weak area of low pressure will track north off the Mid-Atlantic coastline will bring mostly cloudy skies to the region for Sunday. Much of the rain with the low however looks to remain offshore. A few showers will still be possible, mainly late in the day and at night Sunday, with the greatest chances coming for areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley. The area of low pressure will move further north along the New England coastline for Monday allowing our skies to clear and shower chances to come to an end. High pressure looks to return for Tuesday and Wednesday keeping our weather dry under fair skies and high temperatures around 70 degrees. A cold front may slide through Wednesday night bringing the opportunity for more showers, however any rainfall seen doesn’t look to amount to much at this time. High temperatures will drop off a little behind the cold front for the end of the week, however the numbers should still be close to seasonable levels in the mid 60s.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
For a while there seemed to be uncertainly surrounding Sunday’s weather as forecast model guidance was having a tough time handling the evolution and track of the aforementioned coastal low pressure system lifting northward off the Mid-Atlantic coast. As of late, model guidance seems to be much more in agreement that a lot of the rainfall associated with the low will remain offshore Sunday and many locations will be mostly dry. Having said that, we still expect a mostly cloudy day Sunday and we can’t entirely rule out a shower or two late in the day, mainly near and south and east of Interstate 95. Later Sunday night, it’s possible a few more showers work their way a little further north and west into eastern Pennsylvania, but nothing is expected to be that heavy, and rainfall totals may very well be less than a tenth of an inch in most spots. Despite the cloudier day Sunday, high temperatures still look to run close to seasonable levels in the mid 60s.
MONDAY
Our coastal low will continue moving northward along the coast of New England Monday. While a shower or some drizzle may linger first thing Monday morning, especially in New Jersey, we’ll continue to push much of Monday being dry with morning clouds breaking for more in the way of sunshine as the day wears on. And thanks to more sunshine, we should see afternoon high temperatures get a little warmer compared to Sunday in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure will build back overtop of the region for Tuesday and Wednesday while a cold front pushes across the nation’s mid-section. Dry weather and partly sunny skies are expected through the middle of the week with a light southerly wind flow making for mild afternoon high temperatures (maybe even warm to some) around 70 degrees. The cold front to our west may move through Wednesday night bringing a slight chance for showers, although at this time it appears the front will be fairly moisture starved and many may hardly see a thing.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We get behind the aforementioned cold front for Thursday however the cooler air is initially delayed in moving into our region. We should still see high temperatures Thursday reaching the upper 60s under partly sunny skies. The cooler air slowly but surely starts to bleed into the region for Friday dropping our high temperatures to seasonable levels in the mid 60s under partly sunny skies. It’s then the weekend where the heart of the cooler air behind the front builds into the region dropping our high temperatures back closer to 60 degrees.
