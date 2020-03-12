TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle or a touch of drizzle. High: 54
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy with a bit of rain or drizzle early, then a steadier rain late. Low: 46
FRIDAY: Rain ending in the morning, then clouds giving way to sunshine; windy and becoming warmer. High: 68 Low: 37
A cold front moved through late Tuesday taking the unseasonably warm temperatures with it. In the wake of that front, some cooler weather certainly pushed back into the region, however temperatures are still running a decent amount above normal for this time of the year. Wednesday’s highs still managed to climb into the mid and upper 50s. While this obviously isn't the warm 60s and 70s we experienced at the start of the week, one could still call it mild as typical highs this time of the year should be in the mid and upper 40s. Thanks to a fair amount of cloud cover and onshore wind today, highs should be a little cooler compared to Wednesday reaching the low to mid 50s. A brief surge of warmth will return for Friday as highs climb well back into the 60s. That surge of warmth will be out ahead of a cold front approaching from our west later tonight and tracking through by Friday early afternoon. The frontal passage will bring with it a good shot of rain later tonight into Friday morning followed by some clearing skies with cooler, but still mild, temperatures for the weekend. The weekend looks to be another quiet and mostly dry one, but a weak system tracking well to our south Saturday night could bring a few rain or snow showers to mainly southern parts of the area. No accumulation is expected at this time however. Somewhat closer to normal temperatures for this time of the year should round out the weekend into the start of next week.
TODAY
An area of high pressure building by across northern New England and moving off the coast throughout today will bring our region an easterly onshore wind flow. This will result in increased Atlantic moisture which in turn will lead to skies turning out mostly cloudy today with perhaps a stray sprinkle or even a little bit of drizzle, mainly in the afternoon. Overall, the day should feature a lot more dry times than wet times. Thanks to the rather cloudy skies and onshore wind flow however, temperatures will be kept in check. Yes, we still anticipate highs to reach the mid 50s, which is a little shy of 10 degrees above normal for this time of the year, but when you consider where the week started, and the fact that there won’t be a whole lot of sun Thursday, it will definitely be a jacket kind of day.
TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY
Low pressure will be moving from the Plains states to the Great Lakes and eventually eastern Canada overnight tonight. As the low tracks northeastward, it will first push a warm front through overnight. As the warm front tracks through, we can expect spotty showers or some drizzle this evening to eventually give way to a steady round of rain overnight. This steady round of rain should then take us into first thing Friday morning, probably still around for the morning rush, as a cold front then advances towards us from the west. Ahead of this cold front, a southwesterly wind flow will funnel a surge of warm air up the East Coast into our region. By Friday afternoon, high temperatures are again expected to climb all the way into the upper 60s, with perhaps even a few spots nearing 70 degrees. Steady rains from first thing Friday morning should taper back to scattered showers progressing through the morning, then come to an end by midday, as the cold front sweeps the moisture out to sea. A decent amount of sunshine should return for Friday afternoon as our warm southwesterly wind gusts up to 35 miles-per-hour. Rainfall totals from our storm system right now look to be anywhere from 0.25” to 0.75”, so in several cases this will be a soaking rain, but certainly nothing too terribly heavy.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The last weekend of winter will feature temperatures that are a little bit closer to seasonable levels for the middle of March, with highs topping out in the mid 50s on Saturday, and then around or just above 50 degrees on Sunday. While the weekend days look mostly dry and offer at least times of clouds and sun, a weak area of low pressure sliding by well to our south Saturday night could offer up a little light snow or light mix of rain and snow but with little to no accumulation. At this time, any precipitation that occurs Saturday night looks like it would occur near the Mason-Dixon Line and far southern New Jersey. The large majority of the area should stay dry otherwise.
START OF NEXT WEEK
A north to east wind flow for Monday will keep the cooler temperatures from the weekend around, with highs actually expected to be very close to normal Monday in the upper 40s. High pressure to our north will be supplying the cooler air, but it will also be keeping things dry with some sunshine. As the high to our north heads out to sea and another storm system approaches us from the west moving through next week, another surge of very mild, even warm, air will work up the East Coast into our region pushing highs back into the 50s and 60s. This will come with a price however as some rain can also be expected.