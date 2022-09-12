Sunday was a cool, and at times wet, day as periods of rain moved through the region, especially during the morning through early afternoon. High temperatures for most only reached the upper 60s to low 70s, and most of the region also measured anywhere between a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch of total rainfall.
And we’re not done with opportunities for rain just yet as we get set to kick off a new week.
Monday will feature more in the way of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday will start with some lingering clouds and a spotty shower before more in the way of sunshine returns by the afternoon.
While overall, additional amounts of rain through Tuesday shouldn’t be as much as what was measured on Sunday, there will be the opportunity for isolated heavier amounts to chip away at our summer-long dry spell if one gets a thunderstorm.
Also, with a more southerly wind flow to start the new week, plus a few breaks in the clouds, high temperatures should warm a bit compared to Sunday climbing through the 70s, and humidity values will be a bit more on the sticky side as well.
By the middle and latter half of the new week, quintessential September weather returns and may very well last all the way through next weekend.
MONDAY
A slow-moving low pressure system and cold front meanders through the northeast today which will keep us with unsettled conditions. We will see a return to a more humid southerly wind flow in advance of this storm system, so look for a few breaks of sun by Monday afternoon with warmer afternoon highs getting back into the upper 70s.
At the same time though, the air will feel stickier, and the combination of higher humidity clashing with our approaching storm system should lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms firing up Monday afternoon and evening.
The morning Monday may feature a shower or two as well, but as of now, it seems the best chance to get wet Monday will be during the second half of the day.
A few storms will have the potential to produce gusty winds and flooding downpours, however no organized severe weather is expected at this time.
TUESDAY
Low pressure and the associated cold front look to be crossing the region Tuesday morning, so this will keep some showers in the forecast along with mostly cloudy skies and muggy conditions to start Tuesday.
By Tuesday afternoon however, our storm system will depart to our north and east allowing drier and less humid air to settle in. This should help shut off any remaining rain and bring clearing skies and more in the way of sunshine.
Tuesday afternoon's highs once again look to reach the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
High pressure will return from the north and west for Wednesday leading to the start of a much nicer stretch of weather, the same stuff we started this past weekend with. A cold front moves through Thursday, but you'd hardly know it as it should be moisture starved and will likely just bring some patchy clouds and the slightest drop in temperatures.
So, look for lots of sunshine and comfortably warm highs either side of 80 degrees Wednesday, a tad cooler in the mid to upper 70s Thursday, then back to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Friday.
Nighttime lows should also return to refreshingly cool levels again in the 50s, and Thursday night might even feature several spots dipping into at least the upper 40s.
An early look at next weekend features more pleasant conditions with perhaps a little more cloud cover, but still some decent sunny periods with hardly any chance for rain or storms.