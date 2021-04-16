Thursday was one of those days when the forecast trend was right, but we didn’t trend quite far enough. Earlier this week, Thursday was forecast to be a soaker. Over the last few days, the forecast had trended less and less wet, as the steadiest rain from a developing coastal storm looked to stay out over the ocean. And sure enough, only areas right along the coast saw any steady rain. That being said, we were still expecting at least a little spotty rain or some showers, which were even more scarce than expected. So most of us snuck in a mostly dry day with just a spotty shower here or there, even drier than expected, although the idea of some late day brightening or breaks in the clouds did work out as forecast. So where do we go from here? Well, our storm will continue to bring rain and even snow to New England through Friday as it wraps up, and we’ll still see some wrap around clouds, cool temperatures, a more noticeable breeze, and perhaps a few scattered showers into Friday. But as our storm departs by the weekend, winds will diminish and a mainly dry Saturday and Sunday should follow. While there will still be some cloudier intervals, we’ll manage some sunshine each day. And outside of a spotty shower Sunday, the weekend looks largely dry. Temperatures will slowly inch up to around 60 degrees, with a continued slow warming trend into next week.
FRIDAY
The storm system will slowly spin over New England before departing, where some steadier rain and snow will persist. For us, expect mostly cloudy skies for the most part along with a few showers to bubble up as the day progresses. The best chance for a few showers will be from the Lehigh Valley and points north, especially into the Poconos. It will be a cool and brisk day as well, with highs mostly in the lower and mid 50s.
SATURDAY
While the start of the weekend looks dry, it also could end up being on the mostly cloudy side. So expect more clouds than sun, a dry day overall, and still a bit cool for this time of year with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
SUNDAY
This will be a slightly milder day as highs inch back up to around 60 degrees, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. It also looks mostly dry, but there is just the slight chance of a passing shower in a few spots.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Temperatures should continue to slowly warm through the 60s early next week ahead of our next cold front, which may bring a few showers Tuesday night or Wednesday as it passes. Most of Monday and Tuesday look dry, although Monday could see a scattered shower or two as a weak disturbance slides through.