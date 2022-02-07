The first weekend of February closed out on a chilly note, although it was a bit less harsh, certainly Sunday afternoon, compared to Saturday. While Sunday morning started very cold with lows either side of 10 degrees, afternoon highs climbed back to around freezing with an abundance of sunshine and much lighter winds compared to Saturday. An area of low pressure will be passing offshore Monday so a few showers or perhaps even a little freezing drizzle will be possible, mainly south and east of the Lehigh Valley. It’s not entirely out of the question that some precipitation is briefly able to sneak into the heart of our area, however this storm system should not be a big deal. Other than that, weather-wise, it's pretty quiet and mainly dry for the next several days. The cold will also be easing for the week ahead. Expect some 40-degree highs to return by Tuesday and last for several days, all the while keeping things mainly dry and rather pleasant for early February.
EARLY IN THE WEEK
The new week looks to be rather quiet for February standards, with a slow easing of the cold and relatively dry weather through Friday. For Monday, we’ll need to keep an eye on a weak area of low pressure tracking northward off the East Coast. The storm system will track close enough to the coast to give us a mostly cloudy Monday, plus throw a little rain shower activity to parts of the Delaware Valley, Delaware, and New Jersey, and maybe even as far north and west as the Lehigh Valley. In fact, during the morning, temperatures will be cold enough that some could even see a bit of freezing rain or freezing drizzle. A light glaze of ice at most is all we’re talking, but as we know, it doesn’t take much ice to create issues, so just keep an eye out for a few slippery spots if you’re traveling Monday morning. Any precipitation that remain Monday afternoon should be mainly just some rain showers as high temperatures are expected to climb several degrees above freezing into the upper 30s. Tuesday we expect high temperatures to get back into the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. There might be a flurry or snow shower across the Poconos during the afternoon, however the large majority of the area should remain dry.
LATER IN THE WEEK
The weather word of the week continues to be quiet. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day with high temperatures running a little above normal mostly in the middle 40s. A few very weak fronts look to track through mainly late Wednesday, late Thursday, and late Friday, but at most all these features look to do are spark some flurries, sprinkles, or a rain or snow shower, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley.