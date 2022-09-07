Much beneficial rain fell on Tuesday with 1 to 3 inches and isolated higher amounts. It was much needed rainfall as a large part of eastern Pennsylvania is abnormally dry and a good chuck of New Jersey is abnormally dry or under a moderate to severe drought designation.
Wednesday looks a bit drier with perhaps a little sun returning later in the day, but it's still mostly cloudy along with a few lingering passing showers. We will still have that easterly wind flow leading to high temperatures only in the low to mid 70s but at the same time it'll feel muggy.
Thursday through Saturday expect drier and sunnier conditions to return, allowing high temperatures to slowly climb back closer to seasonable levels along with comfortable humidity values. So, it looks like a better time for outdoor activities closing the week and starting the weekend before the chance for a shower or thunderstorm returns early next week.
WEDNESDAY
High pressure from Canada is going to try and push further south on Wednesday and also try to push our front and low pressure system further south and east away from the region. But the latest guidance suggests that process may struggle initially to happen, and Wednesday looks mostly cloudy and cool.
We will continue to deal with a few showers from time to time, but it won't be nearly as wet as Tuesday.
There may be some brightening late this afternoon as the low and frontal boundary move to the south and east High temperatures will only top out in the lower 70s this afternoon.
THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY
High pressure from Canada should finally make a decent push further south into our region for Thursday and Friday getting rid of our front and storm system for good and bringing a return to sunnier and drier conditions.
Humidity values should be at very comfortable levels, and afternoon high temperatures should slowly but surely get a little warmer, getting back to the upper 70s Thursday, and in the low 80s on Friday.
Nighttime lows should be comfortable as well dropping to between 55 and 60 degrees.
High pressure looks like it will remain overhead into the start of the weekend keeping mostly sunny skies around Saturday, comfortable humidity, and afternoon highs getting just a tad warmer in the mid 80s