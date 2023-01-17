THE BIG PICTURE
Snow lovers continue to wait patiently for any snowfall to affect the area, but that wait will continue at least through the weekend.
Today and Thursday will both feature some rainfall as temperatures continue too mild for snow. There may be light wintry precipitation at the onset on Thursday as cold temperatures will be in place; however, it will be limited and mainly north.
Wednesday will be mainly dry and cloudy before rain chances go up again Thursday. Overall, anything that falls this week should be mostly rain and not wintry in nature, with Tuesday and especially Thursday the best chances for some wet weather.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY
Skies will be mostly cloudy today as we await a weak area of low pressure to arrive from the west. Look for a few showers to move through during the daytime hours, but any activity is not expected to amount to much. High temperatures are expected to reach the middle and lower 40s.
WEDNESDAY
Tuesday’s weak front will exit offshore for Wednesday making for a dry day, although still somewhat cloudy skies. Also, wind could pick up making for a somewhat breezy day with westerly winds near 15-20 mph.
High temperatures climb a little more, staying well above normal, growing into the upper 40s.
Clouds will dominate overnight as temperatures fall to middle 30s. There could be a stray shower as the next area of low pressure arrives but as on now, the window looks to be the predawn hours of Thursday.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
A stronger storm system looks to impact the region on Thursday, and it once again looks to be a case where low pressure tracks to our northwest meaning more influence from milder air. So, this means Thursday is likely another rainy day, although at the onset in the morning, there might be a little snow and/or ice for parts of the Poconos.
High temperatures Thursday are expected to reach the low 40s.
In the wake of Thursday’s storm system, the region turns mainly dry for Friday with just the slightest chance of a snow shower mainly across the higher elevations north and west. Northwesterly winds will turn gusty again adding an extra chill to the air as clouds limit sunshine with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s but wind chills well down into the 30s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: