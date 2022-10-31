After a frosty start to the day Sunday, sunshine returned with dry conditions and afternoon high temperatures still managed to climb to pleasant levels in the low to mid 60s.
While most of the showers stay in western or central PA for Monday, we can’t entirely rule out a stray shower late in the afternoon.
It really won’t be until after the sun goes down Monday however that our shower chance increases, which coincides with any trick-or-treat activities Monday night. For the most part, showers still appear to be light, though a brief moderate or heavy shower can't entirely be ruled out, especially south.
Monday night’s storm system will continue crossing the region on Tuesday, meaning Tuesday now looks a bit cloudier compared to earlier forecasts, plus a chance for showers may linger through at least midday before the clouds break and it gradually clears though Tuesday night.
This will pave the way for sunny and dry weather the rest of the week.
November looks to start dry and relatively milder than average with high temperatures at or above our seasonal average (60 degrees) in the afternoon...perhaps even breaking 70 degrees midweek. Morning lows should also be above those seasonal averages (around 40 degrees), probably running mostly well into the 40s, and even some nights/early mornings in the low to mid 50s.
DETAILED FORECAST
HALLOWEEN MONDAY
Expect mostly cloudy skies today (some sunny breaks) along with mild temperatures in the middle 60s
There will only be a stray shower around this afternoon with some more showers tonight.
The most shower activity will peak later in the evening and overnight. Rainfall amounts look light, but the little ones may have to dodge some raindrops for trick-or-treat.
Anyone headed to Citizens Bank Park for Game 3 of the World Series will do the same, but it's likely not enough to rain out either event.
It will be a much milder Monday night thanks to some of the showers around along with mostly cloudy skies.
Look for the lows to only drop to the low to mid 50s.
TUESDAY
November gets off to a quiet and mild start, although Tuesday may end up being cloudier, and perhaps even a little wetter compared to earlier forecasts.
With Monday night’s storm system now looking to make a slower departure from the region, Tuesday appears to end up being a mostly cloudy day with some scattered showers remaining possible, at least for the first part of the day. It still won’t be a washout and any rainfall continues to look to be very light.
Tuesday afternoon's highs are still expected to reach the mid 60s despite the limited sunshine.
By Tuesday evening, our lingering storm system should finally be exiting out to sea allowing the skies to clear.
REST OF THE WEEK
High pressure looks to build in from Wednesday right through Friday, and it may very well remain overtop of the region right through next weekend. This means our weather should be dry and quite sunny from Wednesday through Friday, and again, perhaps right through the weekend as well.
And not only that, but a very mild air mass looks to remain in place across the eastern half of the country meaning our high temperatures should run several degrees above the average early November high around 60 degrees.
Look for highs to run right around 70 degrees Wednesday, then drop just a tad into the upper 60s for Thursday and Friday. It’s very well possible we’ll see highs climbing back to 70 degrees, or even a little above that for next weekend
TRACK THE WEATHER: