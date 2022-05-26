With plenty of sunshine, light winds, low humidity, and comfortably mild highs in the low 70s, it was a nice Wednesday across the area, and likely the last guaranteed dry day of the week.
Thursday will turn out mostly cloudy with a shower in spots later this afternoon, even though much of the day, while cool, looks dry.
Our best chance for rain remains Friday, as a cold front brings higher humidity and higher chances for some showers and thunderstorms, and maybe a gusty thunderstorm in spots.
While the cold front clears the coast before the weekend, a piece of energy hangs back on Saturday, likely causing one more round of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday to start the holiday weekend.
But the weekend gets steadily better as it goes, as Sunday through Tuesday are increasingly sunny and warm with highs back up around 80 degrees on Sunday, and climbing through the low and mid 80s early next week.
THURSDAY
We're back to the mostly cloudy skies on Thursday, and while much of the day looks dry and there won't be any steady rain, there could be a spotty shower or two during the afternoon.
With the clouds and a southeast ocean breeze around 10mph, the cool temperatures will persist, with highs only in the upper 60s. Any rainfall looks light and scattered, and little to no measurable rain is currently expected as most of the day likely remains dry.
FRIDAY
While Friday won't be a washout, it will be our best chance to get wet this week as a slow moving cold front approaches from the west. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a stickier day with highs climbing into the more seasonable upper 70s.
There will be a few showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day, but it won't rain all day. A few gusty storms are possible as well, and there is a slight risk for severe weather later Friday as well.
A few showers and thunderstorms may continue into the evening hours before ending.
SATURDAY
Saturday is the only "iffy" day of the three-day holiday weekend, with the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms popping up as upper level low pivots its way through the Mid-Atlantic. Saturday won't be a washout, but there will likely be a round or two of scattered showers and thunderstorms. In between, there will be some sunshine, but more clouds than sun will likely be the rule throughout the day, with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
Sunday and Monday are partly to mostly sunny and warmer as high pressure builds in, so the weekend gets better as it goes. Expect highs near 80 degrees on Sunday and 80-85 degrees come Memorial Day on Monday. The warm and dry weather continues into Tuesday in case you want to make it a four-day weekend.