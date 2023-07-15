Sticky and stormy have been the two common weather themes ever since summer began, and that doesn't look to change anytime soon, right through next week. Granted there will be a couple days thrown in there where not much is going on other than hazy and humid conditions. Most of Saturday looks to stay mainly dry, especially the first half of the day. So, chances for showers and thunderstorms will go back up Saturday night into Sunday, and pop up again on Tuesday. Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday look to be our best bets at staying thunderstorm-free. Highs will be mostly in the 80s with continued high humidity in general, though we might see a return to slightly more comfortable humidity values on Monday and Wednesday.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the better weekend day, with a mix of clouds and hazy sunshine. It will still be very warm and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degreees, and while an isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out, most locations likely stay dry, at least during the day. Shower and thunderstorm chances then look to steadily rise Saturday night into Sunday, likely the wetter half of the weekend.
SUNDAY
First off, this Sunday will not be a repeat of last Sunday's flash flooding. However, for the second straight week, Sunday will bring the highest chances for some scattered showers and storms, with a round or two moving through Saturday night and another round or two possible during the day on Sunday. It won't rain all day, but some heavy downpours remain possible given the continued high humidity with a possibility for flooding. Thanks to the wet weather and more cloud cover, temperatures will ease a bit, dialing back to the middle 80s in the afternoon and middle 60s overnight.
MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
We can likely sneak in a dry Monday and rule out any thunderstorms, which means more sunshine and likely our best chance of hitting 90 degrees for this forecast. Expect mostly sunny skies and likely an entirely dry day, all-be-it, a hot start to the week too. But there is a brief glimmer of hope in that some model guidance as of late is suggesting dew points drop into the lower 60s, or even high 50s, for Monday, which would feel better compared to what it's been like. A cold front should bring another increased chance of a few showers and storms during the PM hours Tuesday as high temperatures remain very warm in the upper 80s. Another brief return to more comfortable humidity values looks to settle in for Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and actually fairly pleasant high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
TRACK THE WEATHER: