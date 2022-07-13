Overall, there were a few severe storms that developed yesterday, with most of the strong and severe storms in the Delmarva, the Poconos and northwestern NJ. Now behind the cold front, temperatures look to drop back to more seasonable levels for the latter half of the week along with a return to more comfortable humidity values. The remainder of the work week looks mostly dry outside of a low chance for a stray shower Wednesday or Thursday. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will mainly be in the upper 80s and the humidity will be driving up to a more noticeable level. There is also a chance for some summery pop-up storms, mainly Sunday, but as of now the weekend doesn't look like a washout.
WEDNESDAY
In the wake of a cold front, an upper level trough will still be lingering overtop of the region. This feature will keep a very low chance for a stray shower in our forecast for Wednesday, but the majority of the day looks dry otherwise with a mix of sun and clouds. We should also see a drop in humidity values compared to Tuesday, and afternoon high temperatures look to return to the upper 80s, much closer to normal for this time of the year.
THURSDAY
The aforementioned upper level trough will remain overhead for Thursday keeping a very low chance for a stray shower in the forecast, but once again, much of the day should be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Humidity should continue to drop to more comfortable levels Thursday and afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s.
FRIDAY
Surface high pressure will build in from the Great Lakes and Midwest which will bring drier and more pleasant weather to close the work week. This will lead to mostly sunny skies along with comfortable temperatures and humidity values. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, very close to normal for this time of the year.
WEEKEND
Temperatures will be seasonably warm, mainly in the upper 80s both days with an uptick in humidity. The weekend should start off mostly dry on Saturday thanks to high pressure in place. By Sunday, that high pressure system will move offshore and our next front will slide in bringing back the chance for a few summery pop-up storms Sunday.
