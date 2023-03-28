Dry conditions will remain through Thursday along with more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday afternoon; however, a quick disturbance Tuesday night and a front Wednesday night could bring a passing sprinkle or shower. An active pattern returns by the week on Friday with another system bringing some rain later Friday into at least the start of the weekend. Temperatures remain fairly consistent and seasonable through the week with highs in the middle and lower 50s. A warm up comes with the wet weather Friday as highs climb back to near 60. Signs point to an even warmer day Saturday where afternoon temperatures could reach the upper 60s and lower 70s along with a wet day. After a cold front moves through, it'll become breezy, skies will gradually clear and temperatures will roll back to the lower 50s Sunday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY NIGHT
While we still can't entirely rule out the slightest chance for a stray shower overnight Tuesday from a quick disturbance, all indications are much if not all of the region will remain dry. Otherwise, skies to become partly cloudy tonight as temperatures fall down to the middle and lower 30s. If you plan on keeping an eye to the sky for the planet parade - look to the western sky at or just after sunset to catch Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus line up near the moon!
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
High pressure returns for Wednesday leading to a dry day under mostly sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures a tad warmer compared to Tuesday in the mid 50s. A cold front will cross the region from the northwest Wednesday night briefly kicking up the breeze and also perhaps sparking a stray rain and/or snow shower. This front will quickly exit the region by Thursday morning allowing Canadian high pressure to build down across the region throughout the day. Look for Thursday to be mostly sunny again, but probably slightly cooler compared to Wednesday with high temperatures falling back into the lower 50s.
FRIDAY
Friday should start dry with perhaps even a little sun, but our active weather pattern remains meaning another storm system will be approaching from the west as the day unfolds. Look for clouds to thicken and lower with a bit of rain arriving later in the afternoon or evening. Despite more clouds and rain approaching, with a southerly wind flow taking hold, some fairly mild air should be pushing into the region. High temperatures Friday should still manage to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WEEKEND
As low pressure passes through the area, it'll bring a round of wet weather to the region Saturday and possibly an isolated thunderstorm or two. Temperatures will fly through the 50s and 60s and reach the lower 70s Saturday afternoon. The wet weather wraps up later Saturday as a cold front passes through. After the cold front moves offshore, cooler and drier air will fill in Sunday. So, expect a big change between both weekend days: warm and wet Saturday to a cooler and breezy but dry day Sunday.
