It's a nice close to the last weekend of spring, and Father's Day weekend as well! For today, expect some clouds to linger from Friday's system, as well as a stray shower, especially points north and east from the Lehigh Valley during the morning in particular. With more of a northwest flow again, some smoke from Canada will drift back into the area leading to some hazy skies at times. For Father's Day on Sunday, the forecast looks great to be outside with dad - expect partly sunny skies and high temperatures near 80 degrees. Next week, highs look to run mostly between 80 and 85 degrees and nighttime lows mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A large part of our area is still drawn under a moderate drought designation or abnormally dry conditions. So, even though we finally had some measurable rainfall it wasn't enough to put a dent in the drought. And, looking ahead through the next several days, no widespread rain events are expected any time soon. There will be an opportunity for a passing shower Tuesday and Wednesday but right now it 'll be limited on who will have any raindrops fall in their backyard.
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY
Saturday looks drier than Friday, but still somewhat cool for mid-June standards, with partly sunny skies and some gusty northwest winds occasionally as high as 20 to 25 miles-per-hour. The day should be more dry than wet, but a few showers are still possible, especially from the Lehigh Valley points north and east through the Poconos and North Jersey. Highs should reach the upper 70s with 80 degrees readings possible further south and west from the Lehigh Valley. Areas north and east of the Lehigh Valley will probably be a bit cooler more like the low to mid 70s.
FATHER'S DAY SUNDAY
Dads get the better weekend day of the last weekend of spring, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and slightly warmer high temperatures around 80 degrees along with lighter winds. It should be a mostly dry day, with perhaps a few extra clouds or even a spotty shower or two points north and east closer to the New York border. However, most of dad's big day looks dry, and one of the better days of the forecast.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Low pressure will set up and likely stall to our south, providing some persistent wet weather in the lower Mid-Atlantic much of next week, towards the Virginias and Carolinas. High pressure to our north will keep areas over New England mainly dry. We'll be in between, likely with some clouds and perhaps a few showers from time to time, with the wetter weather staying to our south. Any big heat and humidity will continue to elude us as summer begins next Wednesday, but it does look like as of late temperatures may climb a little higher compared to earlier forecasts with highs reaching closer to seasonable levels between 80 and 85 degrees. It will also be worth watching wildfire smoke up in Canada next week, with very hot and dry weather expected to rekindle some fires. We'll see which way the wind will blow which will dictate where that possible smoke may go, but at least some haze/smoke may factor in over the coming weeks.
