The first full week of 2021 is underway, and got off on a cloudy but relatively quiet note on Monday with temperatures on the cool side yet a little above our average high for early January, which is in the mid 30s. Things remain seasonably chilly but mostly dry throughout the week ahead, as we gradually trim a degree or two off our near 40-degree high temperatures on Monday and settle back into the upper 30s later this week. Besides a spotty rain or snow shower on Tuesday, expect dry weather likely lasting right through the weekend. The only noteworthy storm to watch would be a southern storm that likely slides out to sea to our south and east on Friday, with any rain or snow staying safely to our south. So no big storms, no big warm ups, and no big arctic blasts are in sight this week, just a mostly dry and seasonable week of weather as 2021 stretches its legs. We'll have to watch another southern storm early next week, which has a chance at coming closer and being our next weather maker if it too doesn't stay out to sea.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT AND TUESDAY
The stubborn clouds that were with us most of the day on Monday will continue to blanket our skies overnight and through most of Tuesday as well. Expect mostly cloudy skies, which will help keep temperatures up a bit overnight and not far from 30 degrees, with Tuesday’s highs around in the upper 30s. Outside of a spray sprinkle or flurry overnight and a spotty rain or snow shower on Tuesday, we’ll be dry most of the time, with light winds through Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The middle of the week will be the sunniest part of the week ahead, with partly to mostly sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday and highs still pretty close to 40 degrees, give or take a few degrees. Throw in a brisk northwest breeze on Wednesday and it will feel a bit chillier. Overnight lows will be seasonable and in the mid 20s, not too cold for this time of year.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Low pressure will slide off the North Carolina coast and instead of coming up the coast, it should stay out to sea well to our southeast. While there could be some extra clouds with this feature in our southern skies, no other impacts are expected, so expect the dry weather to continue Friday into Saturday. Highs will ease back into the upper 30s, and an occasionally brisk northerly breeze will make it feel just a little bit colder each day.
