Expect sunshine to mix with clouds by this afternoon, but it's no worse than partly sunny and it warms up even more, into the mid-70s to wrap up the weekend. A few showers from the west may sneak into areas well west of the Lehigh Valley late in the day, but it’s likely not until Sunday evening and overnight that more of the region has a little better chance to see some showers. Monday also looks partly sunny, seasonably warm, and dry with those mid-70s back for an encore. Tuesday initially looked like our best chance for showers in the forecast, but a stronger push of cool and dry air may keep most of that rain to our south. We'll leave some clouds and cooler 60s in for Tuesday and the chance of a few showers, then it's dry the rest of the week. After a bonus cool day Wednesday, we'll bounce right back into the 70s to wrap up next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
It warms up even more on Sunday, into the mid-70s by afternoon, as sunshine will mix with some increasing afternoon clouds. A weak disturbance looks to bring a few scattered showers our way mainly Sunday evening and overnight, but a few of those showers may be able to reach areas closer to interstate 81 as early as late afternoon. Bottom line…most of the daytime hours Sunday should be dry and nice for outdoor activities. Despite a few showers Sunday night, Monday should be a repeat of Sunday's partly sunny skies and mid-70s for afternoon highs.
TUESDAY
Tuesday initially looked like our best chances for rain for the week, and while it still looks mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid-60s, a stronger push of cool and dry air from up north may also push the best rain chances to our south. We'll leave a shower in the forecast for now and watch to see if the trend continues, so definitely look for cooler 60s but possibly not that wet or even a mostly dry day with a little more sunshine if the trend continues.
LATER NEXT WEEK
High pressure looks to build back in by Wednesday bringing back more in the way of sunshine and warmer temperatures. From Wednesday through Friday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day. High temperatures Wednesday will be near normal in the upper 60s and lower 70s then grow to the middle 70s Thursday and upper 70s Friday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: