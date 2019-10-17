TODAY: Very windy and cooler with clouds and limited sunshine. A spotty shower, especially north and west. High: 57
TONIGHT: Turning out partly cloudy and still breezy; an evening sprinkle, mainly north. Low: 45
FRIDAY: Sunshine and patchy clouds along with a cool, gusty breeze. High: 60 Low: 36
|WIND ADVISORY FOR MOST OF THE AREA THROUGH THIS EVENING
If you think it’s been a while since we’ve had a soaking rain, you’re right! Now it varies by location, but most of the area has not seen more than 1 inch of rain in a single day since mid to late summer. For Mount Pocono, it was way back in late July. For the Lehigh Valley, it was late August. For Berks County, it was in early September. No matter where you were however Wednesday afternoon and evening, it was certainly quite wet, with areas of moderate to heavy rain making for very slow travels in spots. We traded the rain for some strong winds last night, and these strong winds will continue through Thursday, with gusts to 45 miles-per-hour possible as low pressure responsible for our quick-hitting soaker deepens and departs lifting through eastern New England.
Rain ended by midnight last night with skies clearing a little overnight and low temperatures dropping to around 50 degrees. Total rainfall amounts across the area generally averaged between 1 and 2 inches, but there were some isolated 2 inch or more amounts including Allentown which received 2.33 inches. Some urban and poor drainage flooding may have been seen Wednesday evening. Winds shifted around and became westerly overnight behind the strengthening, but exiting, low pressure system and increased to around 15 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts by the Thursday pre-dawn hours.
As we head through Thursday, occasional “leaf-stripping” westerly wind gusts of 40 to 45 miles-per-hour will remain possible. The blustery winds will bring in some drier air but also a shot of some unseasonably cool air as well for the end of the week. Expect at least a few breaks in the clouds for today, which means there will be at least a little sunshine, but skies will likely average out mostly cloudy. Highs will struggle and likely fail to reach 60 degrees, and when you factor in those stiff winds, it will likely feel like 40-something-degrees for much of the day. While most of the area should remain dry, a few showers will be possible, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, thanks to an upper level trough swinging through.
Friday won’t be as windy, but there will still be a cool and brisk breeze as some patchy clouds should give way to increasing sunshine with highs around 60 degrees. As high pressure builds in Friday night, mainly clear skies and diminishing winds will allow temperatures to drop well into the 30s with areas of frost likely. A dry and pleasant Saturday follows with lots of sunshine and seasonably cool highs in the low to mid 60s, as the first half of the weekend looks overall brighter and nicer than the latter half.
Sunday doesn't look to be all that wet, but expect mostly cloudy skies to return late in the weekend as another coastal low (this time a weaker one) brings some clouds and rain to coastal areas later Sunday, and perhaps a shower or two farther inland towards the Interstate 95 corridor. Farther northwest, it’s mainly dry and also milder despite less overall sunshine compared to Saturday. A cold front will then approach from the west later Monday into Tuesday bringing a chance of rain for everyone along with some warmer temperatures as highs get back up into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Have a great and safe Thursday and remainder of the week!