This weekend was a reality check that we are still in summer with temperatures reaching the lower 90s Saturday with higher humidity levels. Sunday still looks to be on the warmer side with high temperatures in the upper 80, although humidity values aren't expected to be too terribly high. There might be a shower or thunderstorm arriving later in the afternoon Sunday for areas well west of the Lehigh Valley, but much of the area likely won’t see a better chance for showers and thunderstorms until Sunday night. This also leads into our best chance for some much-needed rainfall which takes us through Monday, and perhaps even some of Tuesday. Hopefully this rainfall will be widespread enough to put a dent in our ever-growing rainfall deficits. By mid to late next week, the forecast looks drier, warmer, and sunnier again.
SUNDAY
Any fog that develops late Saturday night will likely mix out by an hour or two after sunrise Sunday. Then the rest of the day should feature a bit more cloud cover compared to Saturday, but still partial amounts of sunshine and very warm afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s. Dew points once again won't be too terribly high, likely starting at sticky levels several degrees into the 60s first thing Sunday morning, but then dropping back into the more comfortable upper 50s to around 60 degrees during the afternoon. As an upper level trough and low pressure system move a little closer from the Midwest, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up across western and central Pennsylvania during the afternoon Sunday. While a stray shower or storm from this western activity may sneak into areas closer to Interstate 81 later Sunday afternoon, the large majority of the area should remain dry for the daytime Sunday. Having said that, later Sunday evening and night, we do anticipate more of these showers and thunderstorms to the west to move into our region. There are no real severe concerns with any of these storms, but heavy downpours will certainly be a possibility.
MONDAY
The aforementioned low pressure system and upper level trough from the Midwest will continue pushing eastward on Monday. This will continue a pretty good chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region throughout the day Monday. Once more, severe concerns are very much at a minimum, but drenching downpours are certainly possible given higher humidity that is expected Monday. We'll take any rain we can get, but most of us need an all-day soaking, and that type of rain is just not in the cards right now. Thanks to mostly cloudy skies and rounds of showers and storms throughout Monday, highs will start the new week a little cooler around 80 degrees.
TUESDAY THROUGH THE REST OF THE WEEK
A bit more sunshine should return for Tuesday through the remainder of the week allowing high temperatures to rebound to the mid and upper 80s. Our aforementioned upper level trough and low pressure system will linger across the region for Tuesday keeping our humidity high with a chance for a couple showers or t-storms, but not as much activity compared to Monday. Wednesday looks largely dry and a bit less humid thanks to high pressure returning. Humidity is then expected to climb to more sticky levels for the remainder of the week with mainly dry conditions and just very low chances for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
TRACK THE WEATHER: