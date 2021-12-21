Winter arrived on Tuesday with a fittingly cold but dry day, as sunshine gave way to increasing clouds and highs topped out around 35 to 40 degrees. The quiet pattern continues for the next three days, which look mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds expected each day. The cold we've seen the past few days will ease just a bit, with highs for most of the rest of the week close to seasonable for late December, mostly in the low to mid 40s. There could be a few rain showers closer to the Interstate 95 corridor tonight, and perhaps a few flurries Thursday night. Otherwise, the quiet weather should be great for those with final holiday preps to complete. There is a little bump along our otherwise dry weather road come Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. While no big storms are in the forecast, two rounds of rain showers, one Christmas Eve and the other late Christmas Day and night, are in the cards. Tucked in between is a mostly dry Christmas morning, and Christmas 2021 doesn't look nearly as wet as Christmas 2020 was.
TONIGHT
Expect a mostly cloudy Tuesday night, and as a result, it will be less cold than the teens we shivered to the past few nights and lows will be closer to 30 degrees. As an ocean storm stays well off the coast, areas along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor will be brushed with some fringe rain showers. Farther north and west, there could be a hint of drizzle or perhaps patchy freezing drizzle with temperatures close to freezing, so be wary of a few slick spots overnight, even though widespread issues are not currently expected.
WEDNESDAY
As our offshore ocean storm departs on Wednesday, early morning clouds will give way to increasing sunshine. But some gusty northwest winds will pick up during the day, gusting from 25 to 35 mph and adding a chill to an otherwise seasonably chilly late December day. Highs will be in the low 40s, but the feels like temperatures will likely remain in the 30s throughout the day. Brisk winds will continue into the evening on Wednesday, before winds diminish overnight.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The last few days before Christmas should be dry and quiet, with lighter winds and seasonably cool highs, near 40 degrees on Thursday and around 40 to 45 degrees by Christmas Eve Day on Friday. While there may be a few mood-setting flurries Thursday night, the days themselves look mainly dry, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine making for cooperative weather for last minute holiday preps.
CHRISTMAS EVE
Last Christmas Eve (2020), we had a soaking and windswept rain, flooding, and unseasonably warm temps in the 60s for Santa. This Christmas Eve may be a little unsettled, but not nearly as wet as last year. Expect mainly cloudy skies with some light rain or rain showers as a weak disturbance moves through. There could be some wet snowflakes in the Poconos, but the air should be warm enough for raindrops for most of us as Santa swoops in. Sigh. No white Christmas again this year.
CHRISTMAS DAY
Our Christmas forecast doesn’t look that cold, as it may end up being the mildest day of the forecast with highs in the upper 40s. However, it doesn't look that great either. Initially, it looked like some morning rain showers may give way to afternoon sun. But in such a fast moving weather pattern, the idea has flipped to a dry start on Christmas morning, then a better chance of rain showers developing later in the day and at night. So Christmas Eve and later Christmas Day has the higher rain chances as of right now, with Christmas morning the best bet for dry weather. That could always change again, so stay tuned. Breezy, cooler, and drier weather likely follows early next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: