Behind a vigorous cold front that swept through last night, we were left with variably cloudy skies for Friday with noticeably cooler afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s, and most notably, some strong wind gusts between 35 and 55 miles-per-hour. Winds this strong will continue into at least a portion of the overnight, and the National Weather Service is continuing their high wind warning for much of the area until the pre-dawn hours of Saturday. Winds will diminish over what should be a mostly dry weekend, with just the small chance of a shower Saturday night and Sunday, more likely the farther north you travel. Most of the weekend is rain-free, with a seasonably cool Saturday, a noticeably warmer Sunday, then an unsettled pattern setting up almost daily chances for rain next week. Temperatures to start next week will remain warm, however we look to cool back through the 60s by the latter half of next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Another cold front is tracking through from our north and west this evening keeping scattered clouds around along with the chance of a shower or two, especially in northern areas. With high pressure trying to build in from the west, the squeeze play between that high and our cold front will keep our winds rather strong through this evening. Later on tonight, look for the winds to diminish a little, although gusts may still be upwards of 30 miles-per-hour. A blast of colder air coming in tonight will drop lows back into the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. It might be cold enough that some of those showers we mentioned actually mix with some wet snowflakes in the Poconos, however no accumulation is expected.
SATURDAY
May day will be a mostly sunny venture on Saturday, with a lingering but not as gusty northwest breeze that will start to diminish later in the day. It will remain seasonable with highs in the mid 60s for a second day. Clouds increase overnight with a passing shower or two possible, more likely north of Interstate 78.
SUNDAY
Winds shift around from the southwest again, and hence our next warm up begins! Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs surging back into the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A shower or two is still possible, again more likely the farther north you travel.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Next week has an unsettled look to it throughout, with rain chances possible almost every day, although no one day will be a washout. It also looks to start warm with highs in the mid 70s Monday and back to around 80 degrees Tuesday. A slow moving front pushing into the region to start the week will increase the clouds and lead to some shower chances, with a rumble or two of thunder also not out of the question, especially on Tuesday.
MID NEXT WEEK
Low pressure and an associated cold front will try to lift northeastward through the region and it appears the features will remain close enough to keep plenty of clouds in our forecast along with the continued chance for some showers. Cooler air will be building in behind the system, so look for highs Wednesday to fall back to around 70 degrees.
