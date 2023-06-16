Friday turned rather active for southern parts of the area as an intense line of thunderstorms moved on through from late morning through midday. Parts of Lancaster, Berks, and Chester Counties, as well as some of the Philly area and northwestern Burlington County in New Jersey were even under Tornado Warnings at one point. There were multiple reports of hail, high winds, and some tree or pole damage across these southern sections in the path of the line of storms. Of course heavy rain that may have lead to some flash flooding was also a concern. For the heart of the area however, it was just some generalized rain that was perhaps a little heavy at times, with a little bit of lightning. Fortunately, things have now been quiet for a while and there should not be any more real severe weather concerns moving forward this evening and tonight. Low pressure moving just to our north and dragging a cold front through was responsible for some of the nasty weather. Behind the low, there is still a weak piece of energy that will come rotating on through this evening that could lead to an additional pop-up shower or storm. Outside of a brief downpour or gust of wind to 30/40 miles-per-hour though, this activity should just be your general garden variety in nature. Now comes the last weekend of spring, and Father's Day weekend as well, with dad betting the better day with partly sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees. Saturday doesn't look that bad, but expect some clouds to linger from Friday's system, as well as a few showers, especially points north and east from the Lehigh Valley during the morning in particular. Highs look to run mostly between 80 and 85 degrees most of next week, with the chance of some scattered showers from time to time, and possibly more smoke from Canadian wildfires factoring in as a wild card.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Behind low pressure, there is still a weak piece of energy that will come rotating on through this evening that could lead to an additional pop-up shower or storm. Outside of a brief downpour or gust of wind to 30/40 miles-per-hour though, this activity should just be your general garden variety in nature. Look for mostly cloudy skies otherwise this evening gradually giving way to more in the way of clearing late. Some patchy fog will be possible. Nighttime low temperatures should dip down into the middle and upper 50s.
SATURDAY
Saturday looks drier than Friday, but still somewhat cool for mid-June standards, with partly sunny skies and some gusty northwest winds occasionally as high as 20 to 25 miles-per-hour. The day should be more dry than wet, but a few showers are still possible, especially from the Lehigh Valley points north and east through the Poconos and North Jersey during the morning. Highs should reach the upper 70s with 80 degrees readings possible further south and west from the Lehigh Valley. Areas north and east of the Lehigh Valley will probably be a bit cooler more like the low to mid 70s.
FATHER'S DAY SUNDAY
Dads get the better weekend day of the last weekend of spring, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and slightly warmer high temperatures around 80 degrees along with lighter winds. It should be a mostly dry day, with perhaps a few extra clouds or even a spotty shower or two points north and east closer to the New York border. However, most of dad's big day looks dry, and one of the better days of the forecast.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Low pressure will set up and likely stall to our south, providing some persistent wet weather in the lower Mid-Atlantic much of next week, towards the Virginias and Carolinas. High pressure to our north will keep areas over New England mainly dry. We'll be in between, likely with some clouds and perhaps a few showers from time to time, with the wetter weather staying to our south. Any big heat and humidity will continue to elude us as summer begins next Wednesday, but it does look like as of late temperatures may climb a little higher compared to earlier forecasts with highs reaching closer to seasonable levels between 80 and 85 degrees. It will also be worth watching wildfire smoke up in Canada next week, with very hot and dry weather expected to rekindle some fires. We'll see which way the wind will blow which will dictate where that possible smoke may go, but at least some haze/smoke may factor in over the coming weeks.
TRACK THE WEATHER: