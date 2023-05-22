Despite a few showers on Saturday, it was a mainly dry weekend for many in what has been a mainly dry May for many. For instance, the Lehigh Valley is on pace for the second driest May on record, with not even a quarter of an inch of rain the entire month, and a rainfall deficit of over two inches. The upcoming week doesn't look to alleviate the increasing dryness anytime soon, with mostly dry weather through Friday, except perhaps a few late Wednesday or Wednesday night when a few rain showers are possible from the Lehigh Valley points north. Temperatures will vary from the start to the end of the week, with the warm part of the week through Wednesday then cooler air arriving by week's end. Then comes the Memorial Day holiday weekend, which will feature a battle between dry weather and high pressure to our north and a pesky upper level low and wet weather to our south. It's still unclear which will win out, so the weekend forecast is still a little uncertain at this time. Hopefully, it comes into better focus as the week progresses.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Our Monday night will average out partly cloudy, with seasonably comfortable low close to 50 degrees. There will be some light haze high up in the sky from those western Canada wildfires, but that haze shouldn't have an impact on our weather here at the ground. Winds will be light and variable overnight.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We'll continue to have some of that high altitude haze from those western Canada wildfires over the next few days, but it wont' impact the air quality here at the ground. That smoke high up in the sky will make for some hazier than normal sunshine and some milky white instead of blue skies at times, but skies remain partly to mostly sunny. Tuesday won't be quite as warm as our Monday was or as our Wednesday will be, but still expect seasonably mild low to mid 70s, thanks to a light onshore wind off the Atlantic. On Wednesday, those winds shift and come off the land again, and allow highs to surge to around or just past the 80-degree mark for our hump day. As a cold front presses down from Canada, a few showers are possible by later afternoon in the Poconos or northwestern New Jersey, and a few showers may make it as far south as the I-78 corridor in the evening before dissipating. Rainfall amounts will be light and scattered, and certainly not enough to give us the increasingly needed rainfall we've been looking for.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Behind our front, high pressure builds down from Canada, bringing cooler, drier, and less hazy weather to wrap up the week. Expect plenty of sunshine for Thursday and Friday with a pair of mostly sunny days expected, but with highs settling back into the much cooler upper 60s. North to northeast breezes may be a little brisk Thursday as the cooler air arrives, but should slowly diminish thereafter as high pressure inches closer.
MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY WEEKEND
High pressure should be parked over the Northeast US and Eastern Canada, with a low pressure or some unsettled weather lurking over the Southeast US or just off the Southeast coast. It will be an upper level low pressure, and there's an old saying that goes "upper level low…a meteorologist's woe." That just means these upper level lows can meander and are tough to forecast, and can lead to forecast uncertainty. That upper level low to our south and that high to the north look to be two main players on the holiday weekend weather map. That high could hold on, at which point we remain mainly or entirely dry through Memorial Day. Or, that southeast low could drift north up the coast and bring in more clouds, cooler temperatures, and some rain chances later in the weekend. Both are possible, as is some combination of the two, so stay tuned as the big holiday weekend forecast should come into better focus as the week progresses.
