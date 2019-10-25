TODAY: Clouds and some sun. High: 67
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a sprinkle in spots, mainly north. Low: 45
SATURDAY: A bit cooler with any sun fading behind clouds; a shower west by day's end then showers likely overnight. High: 62 Low: 51
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
A broad area of high pressure sliding by just to our south has dominated our weather the last couple days. Thursday featured hardly a cloud in sight along with afternoon high temperatures between 65 and 70 degrees. While the early morning started rather chilly and even frosty with low temperatures in the mid and upper 30s, the afternoon sure turned quite pleasant for outdoor activities along with a light breeze. The high pressure system sliding by to our south moved off the coast last night allowing some thin high clouds to increase late. It was still a mostly clear sky overall, but with a light southwesterly wind flow bringing in milder air, overnight low temperatures were not as chilly as Wednesday night, dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s.
For the rest of today we can expect clouds to dominate overall, but there will be some sunny breaks, as high pressure moves further away offshore and a dying cold front and upper level trough approach from the Great Lakes. These features may spark a sprinkle late in the day or early tonight, but if this does occur, it should be mainly north of Interstate 80. The large majority of the area will stay dry meaning trick-or-treat festivities and high school football games should have no weather issues, just mostly cloudy skies. Today's high temperatures will also remain pleasant in the mid to upper 60s as we retain a bit of a southwesterly wind flow. High pressure will build back in to our north late tonight allowing for a little bit of clearing as low temperatures settle back into the mid 40s.
Saturday will be the better and mostly dry day for outdoor plans this weekend while Sunday is wetter and not so great. An area of low pressure will originate around the western Gulf Coast early Saturday and track northward into the Midwest and eastern Great Lakes by Sunday. High pressure initially to our north Saturday should help keep things dry for much of the day with simply increasing clouds expected, but cooler high temperatures back in the low 60s. As the aforementioned low pressure system moves further north, a shower late in the day Saturday will be possible west of the Lehigh Valley, followed by more widespread showers moving in overnight Saturday. By sunrise Sunday, we can expect a steady rain to unfold, which should stay with us through at least early afternoon Sunday, possibly becoming heavy at times before gradually tapering back to just a few showers late afternoon into the evening as the low pressure system moves further north into New England. Even with all the clouds and rain Sunday, high temperatures are still expected to reach the mid 60s thanks to a warm sector pushing into our region on a southerly wind flow. Rainfall totals look to average between 0.50” to 1.00” at this time with isolated higher amounts.
High pressure is expected to return for Monday helping to dry things out and lead to a return to some sunshine. High temperatures should warm back into the very pleasant upper 60s. A weak area of low pressure meandering offshore Tuesday will increase the clouds and may produce a shower or two, primarily during the PM hours. High temperatures Tuesday should still be relatively mild however topping out in the mid 60s. Wednesday looks dry at this point with a mix of sun and clouds and comfortable high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Of course, all eyes next week are on the Halloween forecast for Thursday. It appears a cold front will be approaching from our west, but big uncertainties remain with regards to the progression of that front. Unfortunately, it’s very much up in the air right now with regards to temperatures and rain chances, so let’s wait until it gets a little closer to speculate with any more detail. One thing that does appear likely is a strong shot of cool air will build in by the end of next week into the following weekend along with some gusty winds.
Have a great and safe Friday and weekend!