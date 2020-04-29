Now that’s more like it! I’m sure that’s what many were saying after Tuesday’s weather. Lots of sunshine and seasonably mild highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us is just what late April "should" be like. In case you haven't noticed however, the last two to three weeks have often featured weather more typical of March, not late April, and warmth and sunshine have been at a premium. As nice as Tuesday was however, it was just a tease, as it's back to the cloudier, wetter, and unsettled weather for the second half of the week. Just a stray shower is possible today, but some heavier rain and t-storms can be expected later Thursday followed by some lingering showers for Friday as April transitions to May. If we're lucky though, some seasonably mild, if not warmer, temperatures may be back in time for the first weekend of May, although more cooler than normal air may be lurking for next week. Of course, cooler than normal in May isn't usually as cool as cooler than normal in April, if you're looking for a positive spin.
TODAY
A warm front approached south and west of the region last night increasing the clouds late and sparking a couple showers. Thanks to more clouds and moisture in the air, we’re getting off to a much milder start today compared to Tuesday as lows only dropped into the middle and upper 40s for most. Our warm front will hang out to our south and west for much of the day today, somewhere close to or just below the Mason Dixon Line and snaking back through western Pennsylvania into Ohio. The result will be more clouds compared to Tuesday, although we still expect at least a few periods of some decent sun. Thanks to more clouds today along with an increasingly brisk easterly ocean breeze, highs should be slightly cooler compared to Tuesday, although still reaching the low 60s. While there could be a stray shower, much of the day will remain dry.
TONIGHT
The warm front to our south and west will slowly move into the region overnight while our stiff easterly ocean breeze pulls in more Atlantic moisture. Clouds will thicken and lower throughout the night, and with increasing moisture, look for the radar to increase with areas of showers or a bit of drizzle. Thanks to this setup, overnight lows will be even milder, likely only dropping into the low 50s.
THURSDAY
As low pressure slides east across the Great Lakes, our warm front resumes its northward lift, but it will be met by an approaching cold front from the west. That slow moving cold front will spread some periods of rain and a t-storm or two in our direction later Thursday, with at least 1.00" of rain expected for many of us and some spots seeing as much as 2.50". Flooding along smaller creeks and streams, as well as in poor drainage areas, low-lying areas, and urban areas will be possible, and for this reason, the National Weather Service has put the entire area under a Flood Watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon. Timing-wise, the first part of Thursday will likely just feature some showers or a bit of drizzle but by later in the afternoon, we can expect the heavier rain to arrive taking us into the early part of Thursday night. Highs should inch back into the mid to even upper 60s despite the wet weather. It will also be windy ahead of our cold front, with southeast and then southerly winds perhaps gusting as high as 40 miles-per-hour.
FRIDAY
Just like earlier in the week, a storm will be slow to depart, keeping clouds and a few showers around for a good part of Friday. Our cold front and a weak area of low pressure along it will only slowly creep east during the day, and the cloudy and wet weather lingers as a result. Highs remain in the mid 60s, yet again despite the damp weather. Breezes pick up again later in the day and into the start of the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The squeeze play is on this weekend, as we'll try to squeeze in some nice weather in the wake of our slowly exiting late week storm and ahead of our next cold front due in late Sunday or Sunday night. Ideally, our Friday storm will clear in time for a dry Saturday and our Sunday cold front is slow enough to hold off any rain until the evening or overnight hours. The result is two nice and fairly mild weekend days with highs climbing above 70 degrees on Sunday. The worst case scenario is a sluggish departure of our first storm leading to a damp start to Saturday, and a quicker arrival of our Sunday front leading to an earlier arrival of the showers. In that scenario, the second half of Saturday and the first half of Sunday look to be the best bets weather-wise this weekend. But here's hoping for the best case. Some unseasonably cool air for early May follows for a good part of next week.