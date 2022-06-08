WEDNESDAY: Clouds and a spotty shower around sunrise, then becoming partly sunny and breezy. High: 82
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with steadier rain and a thunderstorm late; some heavy downpours and flooding possible. Low: 63
THURSDAY: Rain ends in the morning then clouds will break for some sun, still breezy. High: 78, Low: 56
After three picture-perfect days from Saturday through Monday, we now turn our attention to some more rounds of wet weather for the rest of the week. After a mostly dry Wednesday, round two this week will be juicier with some locally heavy downpours and even some localized flooding, and that is due in here late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, possibly impacting the Thursday morning commute for some of us. We'll dry out again later Thursday and Friday, before the third round of rain arrives on Saturday. This initially looked like a steadier all-day rain, and it still could be, but there are some hints that the rain could also be light and more scattered. Sunday still looks to be the better weekend day, but a shower or thunderstorm may still be possible later in the weekend. Temperatures don't change much all week and remain from the mid 70s to low 80s, although Saturday may be on the cooler side.
WEDNESDAY
Expect clouds early and maybe a lingering shower around sunrise, more so in New Jersey, then skies should become partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s, one of the warmer days of the forecast, as humidity levels slowly drop down behind our weak front, thanks to a light west to northwest wind ushering in the more comfortable air yet again.
LATER WEDNESDAY NIGHT INTO THURSDAY
This now trumps Saturday as the wettest period of the forecast, as a more vigorous disturbance and cold front will slide through the area either side of sunrise Thursday morning. Out ahead of it, expect some showers, some heavy downpours, and a thunderstorm or two. While no severe weather is currently expected, some localized flooding may result from some locally heavy rain. Up to an inch may fall for most, with some spots that see more than an inch in a short period of time being most prone for some flooding. The heavy rain could coincide with early morning commuters as well, something to be wary of Thursday morning. Sunshine should return again in the afternoon, with gusty westerly winds drying us out and clearing us out later in the day. Thursday's highs will be seasonably warm and in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY
This will be the pick day of the forecast overall, as it will be the only entirely dry one from start to finish. Expect sunshine to mix with some late day clouds, with seasonably warm highs around or just shy of 80 degrees, with a west to northwest breeze around 10-15mph keeping it dry and comfortable. Clouds thicken overnight with some showers possible towards Saturday morning.
THIS WEEKEND
Saturday looks to be the wetter weekend day as low pressure rides up a cold front along the coast. Some rain is likely later Friday night into Saturday, but it's unclear if it's a steadier rain or just a few showers, as our computer models disagree on the outcome. Highs will only be in the low 70s on Saturday thanks to the wet weather, with some sunshine returning on Sunday, although a shower or thunderstorm can't entirely be ruled out. Sunday's highs will inch up a bit with some sunshine into the mid 70s.
