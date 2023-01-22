One of the warmest and least snowy January on records continues, with no sustained cold or sizable snow chances in sight. Our weekend got off to a dry, but also somewhat cloudy, start Saturday as stratocumulus clouds dominated the sky for much of the day. High temperatures weren’t too far off from normal, around 40 degrees. Our next storm arrives for the second half of the weekend, with rain and just a bit of wet snow arriving later Sunday. While a period of snow initially later Sunday afternoon and evening in the Poconos seems likely, the lack of cold means this storm system is mostly a rainmaker yet again for much of our area. That storm system departs Monday, and we'll get a brief breather Tuesday before the next storm system arrives Wednesday. But given the continued lack of cold, the most prominent precipitation type yet again will probably be rain. Some of the latest forecast model data though does suggest snow at the onset might be a little more of a factor, especially across higher elevations. So, stay tuned in the coming days for updates as things can still change. Overall, sorry to the snow fans and skiers as this just continues to not be your winter.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY INTO MONDAY
Sunday will start dry, and we might even see a few breaks of sunshine through the clouds during the morning. Look for clouds to thicken and lower as we go into Sunday afternoon as high temperatures reach the lower 40s. A good chunk of Sunday will remain dry, but look for precipitation to finally arrive later in the afternoon as the next in a series of storm systems approaches the region, continues Sunday night, and departs Monday morning. With the aforementioned lack of cold, this is still more wet than white for most, although some snow at the onset seems likely, but mostly in Schuylkill County, the Poconos, and far northwestern New Jersey. Don’t be surprised if a little snow mixes in with some rain initially across the Lehigh Valley, Berks, and west-central New Jersey, but overall, we’re looking at just plain rain for the majority of this storm system. For folks to the north where there is a bit of snow, a coating to an inch or two can’t entirely be ruled out, and some higher elevation spots north of Interstate 80 might even see up to 3 inches. We’ll need to watch for slippery spots for these northern locations late Sunday. But even these folks that start out as snow will eventually transition over to all rain Sunday night, perhaps with a brief period of some freezing rain in between the transition that leads to a light glaze. Wet snow may again mix in at the tail end of the storm Monday morning as it departs, with brisk winds also returning, yet still no cold air. Overall Monday should be relatively dry, but clouds will dominate over the sunshine with high temperatures only topping out around 40 degrees. A snow shower may remain possible across portions of the Poconos and those west of Interstate 81 throughout the day.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tuesday will be an "in-between" day, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. The break won't last however, as another storm in this rapid fire is cued up and will arrive later in the day on Wednesday. As our next storm arrives, the result may end up similar to what we end up seeing on Sunday. It’s another one of these deals where the initial low pressure system is taking more of a track to our north and west and there is no arctic high pressure system to our north to supply us with a strong blast of cold air. So, there’s more influence from milder air, and this means once again, rain becomes the main player over snow or wintry weather. Yet some of the latest forecast model guidance does suggest the air mass initially out ahead of this storm system will be a little colder compared to how Sunday was. So, it’s possible more areas could see at least a little snow at the onset of this system as we work through Wednesday. But given the overall pattern we’re in and the track of this storm, the milder air should still eventually win out and change any snow over to rain for much of the region by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. High temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach the mid and upper 30s, so it is certainly a little colder compared to the start of the week, but it’s still seasonable…not an arctic blast.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Wednesday’s storm system will depart and, in its wake, Thursday should be largely dry - just another case where it’s mostly cloudy and breezy with perhaps a snow shower across portions of the Poconos and areas west of Interstate 81. High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. A little more sun should return for Friday, but it will remain breezy, and high temperatures look to get a little colder. Nighttime temperatures will also take a tumble falling back down into the chilly middle and upper 20s.
