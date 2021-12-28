There will be no big shots of cold or big storm to worry about before 2021 wraps up later this week, which likely bodes well for any plans you may have leading up to the ball (or peep) drop Friday night. That's not to say that we'll stay entirely dry, as a few disturbances bring a few rounds of primarily wet weather to much of our area. The one exception, as is usual this time of year, is the higher elevations of the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey, where a wintry mix of rain and snow could bring a little slushy accumulation Tuesday night. But even in the mountains, it's mostly rain for most of the week, due to the lack of cold air through the end of the year. In fact, highs through New Year's Day will largely run from 45 to 50 degrees each of the next four afternoons, a good 5 to 10 degrees warmer than our average late December high of 40 degrees. While 2021 will end on a dry note Friday into Friday night, the new year likely starts wet on Saturday with another round of steadier rain.
TONIGHT
A cloudy and increasingly wet night is on the way as some occasional rain develops. For most, it will be plain rain and wet roads, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s and above freezing. There will be just enough cold air, primarily along and north of the Interstate 80 corridor through the Poconos and into far northwestern New Jersey, for a wintry mix for a while, before an eventually changeover to rain later at night. In these spots, a slushy inch of accumulation or a light glaze of ice/sleet is possible, as is some slick travel. This is more likely the farther north you travel and closer to the New York State border you get.=
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday may end up one of those mostly cloudy but mostly dry days, with perhaps a few leftover showers or some drizzle early in the morning making for a damp start, then largely rain-free the rest of the day. Despite the clouds and early drops, highs will be in the mid 40s, a bit above average for early winter, and we could even sneak a few peeks of sunshine later in the day as well. However, more rain showers may return for parts of the area Wednesday night.
THURSDAY
Like its predecessor, Thursday may be a mostly cloudy, mostly dry, and fairly mild day, with highs inching up a bit closer to 50 degrees. There still could be a touch of light rain around at times, but the day ends up likely more dry than wet.
FRIDAY AND NEW YEAR'S EVE
We're saving the best for last this week and this year, as the final day of 2021 looks to be even milder and also a bit brighter than any other day this week. Look for a mix of some sunshine to go along with the clouds on Friday, with highs around 50 degrees to wrap up the year. First night temperatures for New Year's Eve will slowly fall through the 40s, which is rather toasty considering our average New Year's Eve temperature should easily fall below freezing by the ball drop time and end up the in the 20s.
NEW YEAR'S DAY
We'll ring in 2022 with what looks to be an unsettled weekend, as a juicier storm brings what could be some steadier rain our way on Saturday, albeit with mild highs that may soar well into the 50s and maybe even close to 60 degrees for some. Showers may linger or redevelop on Sunday, but colder and windier air will soon follow for early next week as it may finally feel like winter.
TRACK THE WEATHER: