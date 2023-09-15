We will have a stretch of partly to mostly sunny days with refreshingly low humidity and highs mostly in the (mid) 70s, with comfy and crisp nights mostly in the 50s through the weekend and into next week. There's only one exception, and that comes late Sunday or Sunday night as a cold front crosses the area and provides a chance of a few scattered and likely mostly light rain showers. Otherwise, it's dry and comfy through most of next week as one area of high pressure provides nice weather the rest of this week, and after a changing of the guard, another big bubble of high pressure means nice weather all of next week. It's September at its finest through the start of fall, next Saturday the 23rd.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
Mostly sunny skies will dominate today to wrap up the work and school week, with another comfortably warm day with refreshingly low humidity levels and highs in the low to mid 70s. Hurricane Lee will pass safely offshore well to our east, but a little northerly breeze around 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph will kick up as it slides by hundreds of miles to our east. We'll also see some high thin cirrus clouds on the fringe of the hurricane arrive later in the day and into the overnight, especially east of the Lehigh Valley into New Jersey.
SATURDAY
Hurricane Lee will weaken and stay well to our east, but provide rip currents and high surf at the New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland beaches (and everywhere else on the East Coast too for that matter) through the weekend. Lee will also provide some rain and wind for eastern New England (Cape Cod to Downeast Maine) as well as the Canadian Maritimes. For us, it's just those fringe high clouds that will be with us on Saturday, more so in New Jersey than in Pennsylvania, but still no worse than a partly (eastern areas) to mostly (western areas) sunny day across the region, with highs in the low to mid 70s. We'll keep a brisk northwesterly breeze around 10-20mph, resulting from the difference in pressure between our high pressure and Hurricane Lee well off the coast.
SUNDAY
An approaching cold front will bring our only chance of some cloudier and unsettled weather later Sunday into Sunday night and perhaps early Monday morning, with at least a few scattered rain showers during that time. It won't be a washout or anything close, and any rainfall amounts will likely be light and a few hundredths of an inch of rain. Do expect some extra clouds to increase on Sunday, with the best chance of some scattered rain showers later Sunday into Sunday night. Highs will again be in the mid 70s, with the morning hours the best bet for the nicest weather on Sunday.
MOST OF NEXT WEEK
After our cold front slides through by early Monday, expect the return of the weather we'll wrap up this week with for most of next week. Look for clouds and a morning shower to give way to some sun on Monday, with a stretch of partly to mostly sunny and dry and pleasant days Tuesday onward. Highs will remain mostly in the (mid) 70s, with lows mostly in the 50s, with low humidity and comfy weather firmly in place all the while.
