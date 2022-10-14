Showers have moved to our east as the cold front sweeps away and high pressure builds in from the west. Rainfall amounts varied across the area with generally lower amounts south and higher amounts to the north. Some areas, including the Lehigh Valley picked up more than an inch of rain. Friday will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures topping out in the middle and upper 60s. Dry and pleasant weather will last through the upcoming weekend as well. Be sure to soak up the milder temperatures, because we take a turn towards some dramatically and unseasonably chillier air next week. A few Monday showers will usher in the shot of early season cold, with highs from Tuesday through Thursday next week likely mired in the low to mid 50s, even with some sunshine each day. Widespread 30s are expected at night, but brisk winds may prevent widespread frosts or freezes.
FRIDAY
Look for mostly sunny skies today with highs in the middle and upper 60s this afternoon, with a southwesterly breeze around 10 mph throughout the day. We will keep the dry weather going through the weekend as well. Mostly clear skies are expected Friday night with seasonably cool lows around 40 degrees.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend forecast has trended better and better as it draws closer. Saturday has always looked great, with mostly sunny skies and milder highs inching up into the upper 60s still the call for the first half of the weekend. Sunday has steadily improved, and now looks like a partly sunny, mild, and dry compliment to Saturday, with highs again in the upper 60s. What was always just the small chance for a shower or two Sunday now looks gone altogether. Enjoy the milder air, as changes are coming next week!
MONDAY
The leading edge of some sharply cooler air will produce a mostly cloudy Monday to start next week with at least some scattered rain showers, but the rain won't be that impactful or problematic. More noticeable is a significant shot of October chill that will come down for the middle of next week, which looks to have more of a mid to late November-like feel. Monday's highs will still be around 60 degrees, but it may be the last 60-degree day of the week.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and mostly dry weather for the rest of the week. But the main weather talking point will be some unseasonably chilly temperatures for this time of year. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s, which is typically our average high closer to Thanksgiving! Brisk breezes will add an extra chill Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Frosts or freezes could be an issue at night, especially if the winds diminish overnight. If the winds stay active, frost formation is less likely.