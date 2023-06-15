Showers and a thunderstorm or two rolled through the area on Wednesday helping with the dry conditions once again. Some of those storms produced wind gusts to 40 miles-per-hour along with small hail. Plenty of clouds to start Wednesday did break for a little sun during the afternoon, but high temperatures definitely ran a bit below normal for this time of the year only topping out in the upper 60s for most with slightly warmer numbers in the low to mid 70s across New Jersey. Our typical highs now should be in the lower 80s.
We’ll be back to more in the way of sunshine, dry conditions, and closer to seasonable high temperatures on Thursday before another one of these drought denting deals returns for Friday.
For Father's Day weekend, high temperatures generally run in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with relatively comfortable humidity values. The weekend should be mainly dry, but a stray shower, certainly for northern areas, can’t entirely be ruled out on Saturday.
There could be another chance of showers sometime early next week, but low pressure and a stalled frontal boundary may also remain to our south and keep most of the wet weather off to our south per the latest guidance.
DETAILED FORECAST
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
We will see another in-between day Thursday, which will feature a good amount of sunshine before some clouds mix in later today. Expect comfortably warm highs around 80 degrees.
Clouds will increase tonight, with a stray shower possible very late west of the Lehigh Valley.
Another area of low pressure similar to Wednesday will cross the region on Friday bringing a return to mostly cloudy skies along with scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms (perhaps heavy) and highs in the mid 70s, just a little cooler than average for this time of year.
Another tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible for Friday, but just like Wednesday, if any thunderstorms move through, the potential is there to see higher amounts.
FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND
Saturday now appears a bit wet at times, with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm in spots as a disturbance moves across the Great Lakes, but a washout is not expected.
Father's Day is shaping up with clouds and some sun, but dry at this time with highs running in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees with fairly comfortable humidity values.
START OF NEXT WEEK
A front looks to stall itself out over the Southeast or lower Mid-Atlantic moving through next week while an area of low pressure slowly meanders along the boundary at the same time. As of now, it seems an area of high pressure over Canada and northern New England will be just strong enough to keep most of the rain from the aforementioned feature to our south, but some uncertainty does remain between various forecast models. There’s at least a small chance that we see a little rain from the very northern fringes of our southern system. High temperatures likely remain close to seasonable levels to start next week in the low 80s.
