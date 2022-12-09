It was a dry Thursday with intervals of clouds and sunshine as highs reached the lower and middle 50s, mild by early December standards. High pressure will give us a mostly sunny Friday to wrap up the work and school week. After three straight days with highs in the 50s, we'll settle back into the lower and middle 40s into the weekend, so more seasonable for this time of year. While Friday is the sunniest of the next four days, the weekend will start dry on Saturday, albeit with a return of mostly cloudy skies. The second half of the weekend features our next weather maker, which will make a chilly light rain for most of us, but the Poconos and Northwest New Jersey may be just cold enough for some wet snow with some light accumulations in the highest elevations Sunday and Sunday night. Drier weather returns early next week from Monday through Wednesday, then our next chance of rain but perhaps some wintry mix as well arrives Wednesday night and Thursday.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
The end of the work and school week brings mostly sunny skies and a seasonably cool day, as our string of 50-something-degree high temperatures will be broken and highs settle back into the upper 40s, a bit closer to our average high for early December, which is in the mid 40s. Skies will trend partly cloudy overnight Friday with lows a bit colder still, generally into the mid 20s.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days, with a mix of more clouds and some sunshine, and highs trending a bit cooler still into the low 40s. It should be a dry day from start to finish, with clouds thickening up later in the day and overnight as our next weather maker heads our way for the second half of the weekend. Saturday night, while cloudier, should remain dry with lows around freezing.
SUNDAY
Our next disturbance likely won't be a major storm, but will have a negative impact on any outdoor plans on Sunday with some occasional light rain developing during the day on Sunday. And in the Poconos and Sussex County in Northwest New Jersey, it may be just cold enough for some wet snow and some possible light accumulations in the higher elevations. While not likely a major storm at this point, it will have an impact on Sunday with some wet weather for most, likely lasting into Sunday night, and north of Blue Mountain, some potential wintry weather. Expect temperatures in the 30s in the mountains, around or just above 40 degrees for most, making for some chilly rain showers but rain nonetheless.
NEXT WEEK
We'll see some seasonably cool and mainly dry weather to start the new work and school week, although clouds may linger for a while on Monday. Otherwise, expect skies to become partly sunny later Monday into Tuesday, with near seasonable highs in the low to mid 40s. Our next system to watch would likely approach Wednesday night into Thursday, and while that could be mostly rain, a storm track closer to the coast instead of up over the Great Lakes could mean that some wintry weather could factor in. Right now, that could mean a wintry mix changing to rain. A colder pattern likely sets up starting later next week.
