The heat and humidity came back Wednesday as clouds slowly broke for some sticky sunshine and highs climbed to near 90 degrees. As the cold front continues to move east some drier air has moved into the region.
This sets us up for a nice Thursday with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, but less humidity as highs reach the low 80s. Unfortunately, that's where the good news begins and ends.
While we do need the rain, we don't want it to finally come when the holiday weekend is getting underway Friday into Saturday. But indeed, that's what we have drawn up with cool and wet weather developing Friday and lasting into Saturday, and maybe even lingering into Sunday as well. Pin your hopes on Monday for the best weather this holiday weekend, and hopefully some sun can return by Memorial Day.
THURSDAY
The pick of the week, in our opinion! Behind our front, it will still be warm for one bonus day, but less humid and therefore more comfortable. With mostly sunny skies expected and highs in the low 80s, this may end up the nicest overall day this week. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look to last through the upcoming holiday weekend, which looks to start off cooler and wetter. Soak up the sun, before some soaking rain.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Cool high pressure over eastern Canada and low pressure to our south over the Mid-Atlantic isn’t a good combination for those hoping for warm and sunny weather to kick off the “unofficial” start to summer this Memorial Day weekend. Instead, it’s a perfect setup for some needed but poorly timed rain, later Friday through at least some or even most of Saturday. Expect mainly cloudy skies, unseasonably cool highs in the low 60s, and some occasional rain and drizzle later Friday into at least part of Saturday. We need the rain, but of course we don't want it to kick off a holiday weekend that kicks off the summer season. A good soaking looks likely, with around or over an inch of rain possible.
SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
Some slow improvements are possible as the weekend progresses, more so by Memorial Day Monday. Expect the clouds to remain more or less entrenched on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies, unseasonably cool highs again in the low 60s, and perhaps some lingering showers or drizzle. By Monday, clouds may try to break for some sunshine and it will likely be the driest day of the holiday weekend. If the sun can come out, we should at least get back to 70 degrees, maybe a little better.