Although it felt pleasant, stubborn clouds from a front stalled offshore made for a cloudier day across the region on Wednesday. That pesky front will provide clouds along the immediate New Jersey and Delaware coasts over the next few days, but the large swath of precipitation will remain offshore. Through the end of the work week, expect a mix of those clouds and some sunshine with continued pleasant temperatures and comfy humidity levels, both treats for early August. But since it is still summer, we can only keep the heat and humidity away for so long. Right on cue, the warmer and more humid air will start to build back towards the weekend, and some 90-degree heat returns by early next week. With the stickier air, thunderstorm chances will return starting Saturday, but only the hit-or-miss afternoon variety at this point.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Today, most of the cloud cover will exit to the east making for a sunnier day amid afternoon temperatures in the middle 80s. After a week-long hiatus, it looks like more typical warmth and humidity for the middle of summer comes back late in the week. Afternoon highs Friday will climb back to the upper 80s amid growing humidity. Rain chances ought to remain very low, so expect more dry time through the end of the week.
WEEKEND
A classic summery pattern is back! That means a mix of clouds and sunshine both days along with the chance of a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. No washout expected, just an isolated cooling shower or storm for some. The 90-degree heat may finally make a return by the weekend as well, further reminding us that it is indeed summer, despite the fallish-feel of late.