Well, it isn't often Mother Nature is perfectly in sync with the calendar, but this year that is the case as Autumn arrives and the temperatures have responded. The first full day of fall on Friday will feel more like late October, with brisk winds making it feel cooler than it already is and highs only in the low 60s despite plenty of sunshine. The chill will ease a bit over the weekend, which starts dry on Saturday, but looks to end with a few showers later Sunday. The cool and mostly dry pattern continues next week, although a few scattered showers may linger into Monday and Tuesday. The tropics remain active, but there's no imminent threat to the U.S. East Coast, outside of heavy surf and rip currents from offshore Hurricane Fiona.
FRIDAY
We begin the first full day of fall this year feeling like the middle of autumn, with highs only in the low 60s despite Mostly sunny skies. A few clouds may very well start our Friday, but by midday through the afternoon, it may very well be a case where the sky is perfectly blue with not a cloud in sight. A blustery northwest breeze that will gust from 30-35 mph will make it feel like the 50s throughout the day, a big drop from how we started the week. It will feel more like late October than mid-September, but it will be bright and dry despite the brisk and blustery weather. Lows will drop into the mid 40s overnight as winds thankfully diminish a bit.
SATURDAY
High pressure will build overhead for Saturday leading to much less wind compared to Friday. With less wind, it will be a better day than Friday, albeit still a bit cool for this time of year. Highs will still only reach the upper 60s, after starting the day deep down in the low to mid 40s. But it will be a fine early fall day, and likely the better of the two weekend days as well. A lighter but still noticeable westerly breeze will average around 10mph.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
While Sunday looks mostly dry, our next cold front approaches late Sunday into early Monday, and with it, clouds will increase and there could be a few rain showers from mainly Sunday afternoon into Monday. Rainfall amounts look light and scattered, but there will likely be at least some raindrops around before the weekend is out. The chill we ended the previous week with will ease just a bit, with highs back up around 70-75 degrees come Sunday and Monday.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
A reinforcing shot of cool air will arrive and stick around most of next week, with highs mostly in the mid to upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s, both cooler than average for this time of year, with a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a spotty shower or two Tuesday, then mainly dry weather will follow the rest of the week. We'll be watching a potential tropical system, likely in the Gulf of Mexico next week, but it's still way too early to discern where any remnant moisture from this system may track. Stay tuned!