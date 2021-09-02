After 3-8 inches of rain across the region, things have quieted down as the rain is long gone into New England and Canada. However, even though we will see a good amount of sunshine today, river and creek flooding will continue into Friday. The Delaware, Lehigh and Schuylkill rivers will continue to rise in many locations and will flood to moderate and major levels into Friday.
We will stay dry and comfortable with a good deal of sunshine the rest of the week into the start of the holiday weekend. But in the short term, please stay alert and aware and be on the lookout for areas of flooding.
THURSDAY
Ida is long gone so sunshine has taken over along with breezy conditions and much less humid conditions. Highs will top out in the lower and middle 70s.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
A pair of mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant days will be our reward for making it through Ida. Highs will be in the mid 70s, a bit of a hint of fall, with cool and comfy overnight lows in the 50s. Enjoy the nice start to the Labor Day holiday weekend!
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
The rest of the holiday weekend looks partly sunny and mainly dry, but a passing shower or thunderstorm is possible Sunday afternoon or evening as a weak disturbance slides by. Expect highs again in the mid 70s on Sunday, warming just a bit into the low 80s on Labor Day Monday.