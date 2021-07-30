The higher humidity came back as promised for one day on Thursday, but it was accompanied by plenty of clouds and some severe weather. Strong winds, heavy rain, and even a tornado or two affected the region late in the day and into the evening.
Behind that front comes a nice shot of comfort to wrap up July for Friday and Saturday, with refreshingly low humidity levels and plenty of sunshine.
August begins on Sunday, and we'll continue to keep the heat and humidity away for the entire first week of August. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine most days with a shower or thunderstorm here and there, first on Sunday and then again by mid-week, but no big rains and certainly no big surges of hot weather appear to be in the cards.
FRIDAY
Expect a good amount of sunshine today with a brisk northwest breeze and noticeably lowering humidity levels throughout the day.
Highs will only be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, with overnight lows Friday night into the low to mid 50s. That's some rare late July comfort, so open up those windows and give those A/C's a break!
SATURDAY
Weather in a word: sun-sational! Although it may feel a bit more like early September than the last day of July.
Expect a cool and crisp start, and a comfortably warm finish with lots of sunshine, refreshingly low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 once again.
Another comfy night into the mid 50s is expected Saturday night.
SUNDAY
While not as nice as Saturday, the second half of the weekend should feature a mix of sun and clouds, with just the chance of a shower or thunderstorm in a few spots during the day. Most of the day is dry, with highs still comfortable around 80 degrees.
MONDAY
Another nice day in the mold of Saturday's forecast, with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs right around 80 degrees.
Most of the first week of August looks to stay in the low 80s, a bit cooler than average for this time of year.