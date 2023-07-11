Monday featured clouds breaking for sunshine with high temperatures topping out in the 80s. There was a heavy shower and thunderstorm in spots during the late afternoon and evening.
Skies will be mostly sunny today and Wednesday as highs reach the upper 80s to around 90 degrees without much humidity.
Thereafter, it's back to a sticky and unsettled weather pattern from Thursday through the weekend, with clouds, some hazy sunshine, and daily opportunities for at least some scattered showers and thunderstorms, although no repeats of last Sunday appear likely.
Highs will remain in the upper 80s and with high humidity, it will feel like 90-degrees from time to time, but there are no heat waves or extended stretches of well above average temperatures in the forecast as the high heat continues to stay away for much of the summer so far.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY
A pleasant day on tap today with a good amount of sunshine and warm conditions. Highs will top out in the upper 80s with relatively comfortable humidity levels.
And finally, we'll remain thunderstorm free and give flood-stricken areas another day to dry out, which some areas need given the 8"+ of rain that parts of Berks County saw on Sunday.
WEDNESDAY
We'll copy and paste Tuesday's weather onto Wednesday's plate, perhaps tacking on a few degrees to our highs, which should get us up around 90 degrees Wednesday afternoon but still with tolerable humidity.
Expect mostly sunny skies and a hot but not humid and dry day, the last guaranteed dry day this week as thunderstorm chances return thereafter.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The higher humidity returns to wrap up the week, with more clouds, some hazy sunshine, and a few pop-up t-storms each day. However, activity should be more scattered and short-lived, compared to the deluge some saw over last weekend.
Highs will be in the upper 80s, warm but not all that hot for this time of year, with higher humidity making it feel a bit hotter however.
Thunderstorm chances are likely higher later Thursday into Friday, then diminish a bit but still linger nonetheless into the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The upcoming weekend looks warm and humid with a mix of clouds, some sun, and a few thunderstorms, mainly each afternoon and evening, but more likely hit-or-miss stuff and nothing widespread.
Highs remain in the upper 80s with high humidity, as the theme this summer of more humid than hot looks to continue through next weekend.
Muggy overnight lows will be around 70 degrees.
