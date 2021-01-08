It took until the seventh day of 2021 to finally claim our first mostly sunny day of the new year, and there are more to come through the weekend as we try to even the score after a gray start to the new year. Speaking of quite the score…25 years ago today, we were dealing with a historic snowstorm in the Blizzard of 1996 that dumped 25.6 inches of snow on Allentown which, at the time, was the most storm total snowfall measured on record (it would be surpassed by the January 2016 Blizzard which dumped 31.9 inches of snow).
While a storm sliding by to our south spreads some high clouds in here Friday, it’s no worse than partly sunny to wrap up the week…certainly no big snowstorm to deal with. Then the mostly sunny skies return for both weekend days, with temperatures just a touch above average for the first half of January.
A second storm slides out to sea to our south early next week, but may come a little closer and provide the chance of some snow or snow, ice, and rain Monday night into Tuesday. Then again, it could follow its predecessor and leave us alone entirely. At least as it stands right now, there are no big storms, no big warm ups, and no big arctic outbreaks over the next week. Instead, it’s a pleasant stretch of mostly dry and seasonably cool early to mid-January weather through next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY AND TONIGHT
Our southern storm will bring some rain, snow, and a wintry mix to parts of North Carolina and Virginia today, but stay on a course out to sea instead of rounding the corner and coming up in our direction.
So sunshine will mix with some high clouds on the northern fringes of this southern storm, but it’s still a mostly sunny to partly sunny and dry day with highs again around 40 degrees to wrap up the week.
The high clouds that increased a bit during the daytime today will gradually decrease tonight giving us another mainly clear night. With light winds and dry air, lows once again should drop close to seasonable levels in the lower 20s.
THIS WEEKEND
The second weekend of 2021 will be nicer and sunnier than the first one was, with a pair of mostly sunny and seasonably chilly days. Afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the upper 30s, but Saturday gets the nod as the colder feeling day thanks to a brisk north to northwest breeze perhaps gusting up to 25 miles-per-hour.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A second southern storm will follow a similar track to its predecessor through the southeastern United States and then off the Carolina coast next Monday into Tuesday. If it follows storm number one precisely, it will be another miss for our area and we stay mainly dry, with only some extra clouds early next week. There’s also a chance it can come a little farther north, at which point some rain and snow would be possible. The jury is still out as to what the verdict will be, a hit or a miss, with this second system. So stay tuned as it draws closer.
After all, there’s nothing else to watch during this otherwise quiet, dry, and pleasant winter weather pattern. And there’s still no truly cold arctic air in sight either.
