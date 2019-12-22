TODAY: Mostly sunny and becoming milder. High: 46
TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low: 28
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a mild afternoon. High: 50 Low: 29
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
Depending on how you look at it, Mother Nature is either on your "naughty" or "nice" list in terms of weather. She's treating the northern mid-Atlantic to a stretch of dry, mild and sunny days through Christmas, which is "nice" for Holiday travel. But if you're one of those people dreaming of a white Christmas, which would require some sort of Christmas miracle at this point, perhaps Mother Nature isn't so nice after all. Historically, we should mention, the northern mid-Atlantic has about 20-30% odds of seeing an inch of snow on the ground Christmas morning. It's only happened in Allentown 19 out of the last 70 years! Highs on either side of 50 degrees through mid-week are followed by the lower 40s late-week, before the chance for some rain returns Friday and again Sunday ahead of more seasonable air.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT (HANUKKAH)
As winter stretches its legs Sunday, the northern mid-Atlantic is gifted more comfortably mild weather as we're stretching our legs with some last-minute holiday preps. The day starts frigid with temperatures in the teens before ended with highs in the middle to possibly upper 40s. High pressure parked overhead drives full sunshine for the first full day of winter ahead of a mainly clear night with temperatures in the middle to upper 20s.
MONDAY
Another drama-free weather day with high pressure in control. There's a little more cloud cover compared to Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks well to our south, dumping lots of rain in the southeastern United States before eventually drifting out to sea. These "debris clouds" are more noticeable in the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and the Delmarva with more sunshine the farther north you go. More importantly, highs make a run at 50 degrees Monday, making it the warmest day of the week with Christmas Eve and Christmas not too far behind.
TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE) AND WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
A dry cold front drops in from the north Tuesday making skies look, at worst, partly cloudy. This should keep highs a few degrees from Monday's 50s, but it's still an unseasonably mild day compared to average highs in the upper 30s. Extra clouds linger into Christmas Day Wednesday, taking turns in the sky with sunshine. It's another rain and snow-free day, marking a week's long dry spell in the northern mid-Atlantic. We'd have to go back to snow squalls Wednesday of the previous week for our last recorded precip. Woah!
THURSDAY (KWANZA) AND FRIDAY
Temperatures ease back a little closer to the 40-degree mark for highs late next week, with more clouds on Thursday, then perhaps some rain showers Friday.
NEXT WEEKEND
The first full weekend of winter starts dry Saturday with times of clouds and sunshine, before a big system swings in for Sunday bringing periods of rain followed by colder air. Highs are still in the lower 40s both weekend days, but won't make it out of the 30s by Monday. That's when some snow showers may wrap around the departing low as most of our Holiday vacations wrap up.