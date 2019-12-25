RADAR AND SHORT TERM FORECAST
FORECAST SYNOPSIS
So how do you like your Christmas, cold and white or green and bright? If you’re the former and always dreaming of a white Christmas, you’ll have to keep dreaming for Mother Nature to be more cooperative next year. But if you’re among the latter and love a holiday season with comfortably mild temperatures, plentiful sunshine, and no weather drama on the roads, then Mele Kalikimaka to you as we’ll be treated to all three this Christmas. The mostly dry and quiet weather continues for the rest of the week, with each day featuring more in the way of clouds compared to the day that precedes it. Those clouds could produce a spotty shower later Thursday night or Friday, but it’s not until later Sunday that chances for some steadier rain finally arise. And given the continuation of the milder than average temperatures through most of the rest of 2019, we don’t look to be walking in a Winter Wonderland anytime soon.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY (CHRISTMAS DAY)
What a difference a week makes! Last Wednesday, we were shivering to single-digit wind chills and dealing with snow showers and those blinding squalls. This week, Christmas Day marks almost a week's long dry spell since those squalls. Wednesday should be, at worst, partly sunny and quite pleasant. While temperatures won’t be quite as warm as the 50-something-degree high temperatures we were spoiled with over the last few days, Wednesday’s forecast highs in the middle 40s are still above average for late December. In case you’re wondering, our normal high temperature for Christmas should be in the upper 30s. With high pressure nearby, winds will remain light with a mix of clouds and sunshine expected.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Another silent night for seeing Christmas lights or going on a leisurely stroll after eat all those stocking-stuffers. Partly cloudy skies initially cloud up as we head to bed, all while temperatures tumble into the upper 20s. Not as cold as what greeted you out the door Christmas morning for those Christmas services.
THURSDAY (KWANZAA) AND FRIDAY
Highs are in the middle to upper 40s each day, but skies trend towards mostly cloudy as we’ll lose lots of the sunshine we soaked up over the last few days. Despite the increased clouds, we should be mainly dry most of the time, save a shower later Thursday night into Friday. Any shower is spotty and light and primarily a rain shower, although a snowflake or two can’t be completely ruled out in the Poconos or Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey. A weak front sliding through on Friday is the cause of the small shower chance and the admittedly greyer ambiance to wrap up Christmas week, compared its bright and mild beginning
THE WEEKEND
There’s little wintry about the first weekend of winter, and the last weekend of 2019. Saturday is the better day as Mother Nature re-gifts some sunshine and the milder 50s, similar to how Christmas week started. While Sunday is even warmer as highs bounce back to the middle 50s, it also turns out wetter as a more sizable and moisture-rich system sends a steadier rain our way later Sunday into Sunday night and early Monday morning. Sunday should at least start dry, with the heaviest rain likely due in overnight Sunday. Up to 1” of rain looks possible as of right now from what will likely be the final storm system of 2019.