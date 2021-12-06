Weather in a word this week: changeable. After we started the week with warm, wet, and windy weather on Monday with 60-degree highs for many, the next few days will be spent in the 30s, and by Wednesday, the ground may whiten with just a touch of light snow. Then come next weekend, the milder air slingshots back into the area, with widespread 50s and another round of some rain. So strap in for a roller coaster week! A cold front will bring a few showers Monday evening, which will be swept offshore along with the warmth overnight. Tuesday is our in-between day, which starts cold, brisk, and bright before clouds increase as the day progresses. There's a window for a little light snow later Tuesday night into Wednesday, with a ground whitening coating to an inch possible for some. The cold eases later in the week before another brief surge of warmth come the start of the weekend, as well as our next chance of some wet weather.
TONIGHT
Out ahead of our cold front, it's a warm, wet, and windy evening with some showers and perhaps a brief downpour as our front slides through. Once it does, winds shift around from the west, as colder air rides those blustery winds into the area overnight and lows drop to around 30 degrees. Clouds will being to break up overnight in the wake of our front as well.
TUESDAY
Tuesday is our quiet day in between systems, but a colder and brisk day with sunshine to start followed by increasing afternoon clouds. After being spoiled with 60-something-degree warmth on Monday, Tuesday will feel more than 20-something-degrees colder, with highs only in the upper 30s. Clouds thicken overnight with a little light snow developing across parts of the area late at night, close to sunrise Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY
A disorganized system will pass to our south on Wednesday, organizing too far offshore to be a major player in our weather. Still, it will be enough to provide a cloudy and cold day with a little occasional light snow. The ground may whiten across parts of the area, but no more than a coating to an inch of snow is expected as the general rule. A few spots closer to the Interstate 95 corridor may do closer to 2 inches, but that should be the exception to the rule the way things look right now. Closer to the shore, it will be a mix of rain and wet snow. Highs will again be cold, generally in the mid to upper 30s, with that conversational snow to enhance the holiday spirit.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
The end of the week looks a little quieter and drier, with plenty of clouds mixed with some sunshine from time to time. It looks mainly dry and still chilly, but the cold will gradually ease over time. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 30s, with mid 40s likely come Friday.
THIS WEEKEND
At first glance, the upcoming weekend looks increasingly mild but also wet as our next cold front approaches. Highs may climb into the mid 50s come Saturday, but an increasing chance of rain is likely later Saturday into Sunday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: