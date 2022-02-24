TODAY:
Colder with thickening clouds (spotty PM rain/snow shower). High: 37
TONIGHT:
Snow and sleet arriving this evening, changing to freezing rain late (slick spots developing). Low: 28
TOMORROW:
Slick morning commute with a wintry mix changing to rain for most before ending around midday; breezy. High: 38 Low: 18
After a brief jump into the 60s Wednesday, we said goodbye to the spring like temperatures as colder air filtered in last night. Temperatures will be noticeably colder Thursday and we'll be watching an area of low pressure that will be tracking northward through Tennessee and Kentucky towards the Ohio Valley. That system will send a decent swath of moisture in our direction colliding with the colder air and bringing a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain tonight into Friday. Parts of the area could see accumulations of snow and sleet with a glaze of ice causing slick spots on area roadways through Friday.
THURSDAY
Temperatures will take a tumble Thursday in the wake of the cold front that slides through Wednesday afternoon. A northeasterly wind flow will help funnel in the much colder air, and we can expect highs to drop back into the upper 30s. At the same time, Thursday looks like a mostly cloudy day as the next storm system gathers to our south and west.
THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY
The low pressure system moving up from our southwest later Thursday will transfer its energy to a new low somewhere off the Delmarva or New Jersey Shoreline Friday morning. That low will then continue tracking northeastward bringing a slug of wintry precipitation. It'll likely start off as some light snow before changing over to sleet and freezing rain late Thursday night into Friday morning. Areas along and north of 78 should pick up around 1-3" of sleet and snow with a glaze of ice from freezing rain. Areas south of 78 will likely pick up a coating to an inch of snow and sleet, while areas closer to I-80 will have a better chance so see some higher totals upwards of 3-5". By Friday morning, some sleet pellets will still be mixing in and the event could end with a few raindrops around lunchtime. Roads will become slippery Friday and Friday night especially when temperatures take a plunge into the teens.
WEEKEND
Cold high pressure will build back in over the weekend. Afternoon highs Saturday will be near freezing amid plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions. It won't be as cold Sunday with highs near 40. Expect partly sunny skies Sunday and a passing snow shower is possible later in the day. Both nights will be frigid with temperatures falling down to the teens. Add in breezy conditions both days and it will feel like teens both mornings too.