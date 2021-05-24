It has felt like summer with highs hitting 90 degrees plus on Sunday and a little more humidity as well. A cold front has moved to our south and its passage brought just some very isolated shower activity. Temperatures behind the front will turn significantly cooler for Monday, making it feel more like spring again. And those temperature swings will continue into the middle of the week ahead, with another quick shot of hot weather by Wednesday.
All the while, besides a spotty thunderstorm or two, it’s mostly dry. So be sure to keep those lawns and gardens watered, as our dry May continues. Yes, we really do need the rain, as spring rainfall deficits are approaching four inches, and Allentown and Reading have both not seen measurable rain for the last 12 days and counting now. While there’s more warmth in the forecast, a beneficial soaking rain is not. In fact, minus a few small opportunities for at best scattered showers or a thunderstorm from time to time, the largely dry pattern continues through the week ahead.
MONDAY
Here’s our one rather cool day in this pattern, with times of clouds and sunshine with temperatures much cooler than what we’ve seen lately. Monday’s highs will only be around 70 degrees, a good chance to give those air conditioners a break after the early season workout.
A shower or two is possible well south and west of the Lehigh Valley, but the large majority of the area should remain dry.
TUESDAY
Our Sunday front comes back as a warm front Tuesday, bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine. Still, there will hardly be any moisture for the front to work with, and outside of a very low chance for a shower well west of the Lehigh Valley, the large majority of the area should remain dry.
With the warm front moving through, it will also allow warmer temperatures to slingshot back into the area. We’re still on the “cooler” side of the front for most of the day, but that said, highs should still reach the upper 70s with perhaps a few spots getting to 80 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
Here comes the heat again, for another one day surge of summery 90-degree highs on Wednesday. In fact, it could be a few degrees hotter than Sunday with low 90s possibly widespread. The record high for Allentown Wednesday is 92 degrees set back in 2010 and we could get very close to tying or breaking that.
Partly sunny skies are expected in advance of a cold front moving in from our west late in the day and at night. Scattered showers and t-storms are expected to break out ahead of the front during Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few of these storms may have strong winds and downpours.
THURSDAY
The cold front that moves through late Wednesday will knock temperatures back down for the latter half of the week. It appears the front will be far enough to our south and there will be enough influence from an area of high pressure building into eastern Canada that our weather will be dry with mostly sunny skies for Thursday.
Look for humidity to drop back to more comfortable levels compared to Wednesday and highs to drop back into the mid 80s.
FRIDAY
High pressure from eastern Canada will build into Upstate New York and northern New England Friday while an area of low pressure advances eastward from the Midwest. The high to our north will lead to an easterly onshore wind flow, while the low to our west will send clouds and moisture in our direction overriding the cool onshore flow.
The result will be a rather cloudy Friday with some rain showers overspreading our area during the afternoon. Highs are only expected to reach the low to mid 70s.
Clouds, showers, and cool weather look like they may stay with us into next weekend at this point.