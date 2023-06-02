It definitely felt like the middle of summer on Friday as several locations saw high temperatures climb into the low and mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Dew points were a little higher for the day climbing through the 50s meaning the air was a tad more humid, although it certainly was nothing oppressive. Much cooler air will arrive over the weekend, with highs in the 70s. Despite the abnormally dry spring and an increasing need for rain, with parts of eastern PA now deemed to be in a moderate drought, there's little beneficial or soaking rain in sight. We did see some very spotty shower and thunderstorm activity fire up during Friday afternoon moving from north to south. We’ll continue to allow for a chance of a shower or thunderstorm this evening, a few spotty showers on Saturday, and maybe some spotty showers sometime early next week. But most rain will be light and scattered, and likely not even put a dent in our growing rainfall deficits. Expect a stretch of partly sunny and cooler, mostly 70-something-degree, days next week with a shower here or there, but the mainly dry weather pattern likely continuing.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
We’re tracking a backdoor cold front dropping in from our north this evening with a weak disturbance in advance of the front as well. These features clashing with the hot and somewhat more humid air has lead to some spotty pop-up showers and thunderstorms moving from north to south. We’ll continue a chance for this activity through the evening with many staying dry, or many not seeing much rain, but perhaps a couple isolated spots seeing a downpour, gusty winds, and perhaps even some small hail. A spotty shower or thunderstorm will remain possible overnight as well, although much of what fired up Friday afternoon likely dissipates overnight with the loss of daytime heating. Overnight lows should be mild only dropping into the low 60s.
SATURDAY
A back door front will slide south through the area Saturday, bringing a shift in wind from the east and northeast and therefore cooler temperatures. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers, most likely farther west into central PA as our cold front presses in that direction. Rainfall amounts will be light and scattered, and not everyone gets wet. Everyone will be cooler though, with highs back into the low to mid 70s. To top it off, winds may occasionally gust to around 20 miles-per-hour as well adding a little extra cool feel to the air. There could be some breaks of sun, especially later in the day, with more clearing overnight.
SUNDAY
High pressure settles overhead for Sunday leading to mostly sunny skies, lighter breezes, and very pleasant afternoon high temperatures. We should see the numbers top out in the mid 70s. Low pressure will slowly spin southeast of New England, eventually backing in towards New England next week but largely leaving us alone, save a few spotty showers peppered throughout next week.
FIRST HALF OF NEXT WEEK
With a cut-off low meandering around New England a good chunk of next week, expect any steadier showers to largely remain up there to our north and east, as much as we'd love to have some beneficial rain. Instead, we'll likely have a string of partly sunny and slightly cooler than average days, with highs mostly in the 70s for much of the week, although Wednesday may struggle to get above 70 degrees. These numbers are a bit below our average high in early June, which is approaching 80 degrees. While the aforementioned low may be close enough at times for a few spotty showers here and there, perhaps most likely from Tuesday through Thursday though difficult to time, they will not provide the soaking we need. Instead, it's just a few scattered showers here and there, and much of the time and perhaps much of the area may stay mostly dry.
