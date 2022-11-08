Hopefully you enjoyed our last day in the 70s for a while on Monday as a reality check has set in today. Temperatures won't be too cold, but rather where they should be for this time of the year in the middle to upper 50s. Bright sunshine and dry weather will take us right through Thursday as temperatures start to turn milder again, just for a brief time. The Atlantic Hurricane season is still showing signs of life late in the season as Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed around the Bahamas. The forecast track will take the storm west toward the US southeast coast toward Florida then turning northeast toward Georgia and South Carolina. It will continue to weaken as it moves north up the coast and eventually will interact with a cold front and be pushed away. There are many moving parts to the long term forecast but as of now we expect rain Friday into Saturday and then cold air to follow. Temperatures will take a plunge as early as Saturday night and last into next week with highs struggling to reach 50° and lows in the 20s!
DETAILED FORECAST
ELECTION DAY TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High temperatures will be back to normal in the seasonably cool mid to upper 50s for both Tuesday and Wednesday, which is right where we should be for this time of year. Look for lots of sunshine both days, so the weather will fully cooperate for voters heading to the polls. You may need a light jacket though, after being spoiled by the warmth the preceding week.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure will remain in control for Thursday as it builds off the coast. The result will be another mostly sunny day with a return to a southerly wind flow bringing high temperatures back to milder levels. We expect the highs Thursday to get back into the low and mid 60s. We'll then watch a cold front to our west and what is now Subtropical Storm Nicole which will move along the coast of the Southeast U.S. As those two entities converge it will likely bring some rain our way later in the day Friday and especially Friday night, perhaps lingering into the start of Saturday. Just how wet we get will be determined by how these two features interact, but as the way things look right now, the heaviest rain appears to be centered around overnight Friday.
WEEKEND
Again, depending on the timing, some rain could linger into Saturday morning and it'll remain windy as the system begins to move away. Once we get through the wet weather out attention will focus on the chilly coming following a strong cold front. So, Saturday's high temperature will still be in the 60s with overnight lows falling quick all the way to the 30s. Sunday will be brisk and much cooler with high temperatures in the upper 40s! Overnight lows will fall down to near freezing, too.
