Thursday featured a few rounds of rain with some dry time as well. Despite the clouds and raindrops, it was another mild day, just not as warm and nice as the previous few days had been. A cold front stalls across the Virginias today keeping the wettest weather to our south, although areas south of the Lehigh Valley may see some primarily morning showers. Elsewhere, it's a drier Friday but likely a mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler day. Then comes another round of rain later Friday night into Saturday as our front comes back north, although we'll remain on the cooler and wetter side of the front, setting up a damp and chilly Saturday with a 40-something-degree occasional rain likely for some or most of the day. Sunday is therefore the better weekend day, with some sunshine and drier weather returning, as will some seasonable mid-50s. A storm for the first half of next week has trended out to sea, leading to a drier forecast for the end of March, but likely with a shot of chilly air for the middle of the week.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
A cold front moves to our south and drier air will try to swing in from the north during the day, albeit cool and dry air. So, in the Poconos and far North Jersey it should be a dry day with even a few breaks of afternoon sun. In the Lehigh Valley and along the I-78 corridor, it's a mainly dry but mostly cloudy day, with a few scattered morning showers along and especially south of I-78. Farther south towards far southern PA, all of Delaware, and South Jersey, those morning showers could be more prevalent and steadier for a while, before tapering off to a drier afternoon. Regardless, it's a cooler day with highs back closer to 50 degrees. Another round of steadier rain arrives after midnight Friday night, with some wet snowflakes at the onset up to the north along the NY/PA border.
SATURDAY
The first weekend of spring will be a tail of two different days with Saturday cooler and wetter and Sunday drier and milder. Expect a cloudy, damp, and chilly day on Saturday with some occasional light rain through a good part of the day. Rainfall amounts look to remain light though, with perhaps another quarter to locally as much as a half inch of rain possible from late Friday night into Saturday. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s, so a daylong damp chill will be present to start the weekend. Rain tapers to a few showers later Saturday or Saturday night, then a drier Sunday follows.
SUNDAY
Given Saturday's forecast, Sunday gets the nod as the better weekend day. While it will be rather breezy, it will also be drier with a mix of clouds and sunshine and milder highs back into the mid to upper 50s. It's probably the mildest day of the forecast, as another shot of wet then chilly weather looks to be setting up towards the middle of next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
What initially looked like the chance for some steadier rain from a coastal low around Tuesday has now become just the chance for a few light rain showers at most, as that coastal low looks to develop too late and too far out to sea to be much of a bother, at least the way things look right now. So Monday and even most of Tuesday may end up dry, with the best chance of some rain showers centered on Tuesday night. Highs will be back closer to seasonable levels closer to 50 degrees for the middle of the week, with Wednesday possibly remaining in the 40s with a brisk breeze behind our developing storm out over the ocean.
